A week after matching its win total from all of last season, the Conestoga Valley field hockey team accomplished an even greater feat, handing Penn Manor its first Section One loss in five years.
Carli Eberly converted a penalty stroke 10 minutes into the second half and the CV defense sealed off the other cage to claim a 1-0 victory over the visiting Comets on Thursday.
The decision marks the first section loss for Penn Manor since 2014 and gives CV (6-0 L-L, 8-1 overall) sole possession of first place.
“(The win) means so much. We have been battling with them — well I'm a senior, so it's been four years we've been battling with them,” Eberly said with a laugh. “When I was a freshman, we all said that by our senior year we wanted to beat Penn Manor, that was our goal for these four years. It feels great to be on top especially because we were underdogs for so long.”
CV was tested early as Penn Manor (5-1, 7-3) dribbled down the field and tallied three quick corners. The defense stood its ground, preventing a clear line to the goal and sending Penn Manor's shots skipping just wide of the cage before CV goalie Brooke Eberly went up and swatted away a third attempt.
Penn Manor earned another corner midway through the half, but Abby Morley came bounding out of the cage and got her stick down for the block. The game went to halftime without a goal, or a shot for CV, which finally got a chance two minutes into the second half.
Penn Manor goalie CC Charles was there for the stop, however, stretching to knock the ball up and over the back of the cage. The Comets regained control, but had a pair of shots turned away by Brooke Eberly while Sydney Weaver made a defensive save. Minutes later, Penn Manor's Jasmine Miller extended to her right, falling to the turf as the ball hooked just wide of the post.
“The defense, regardless of corners, was amazing,” CV coach Kelly Dearolf said. “Bella (Silvaggio), our center back, and Brooke Eberly, the goalkeeper, were absolutely lights out, outstanding. It's all teamwork, it's all hard work, it's all leadership. It was 100 percent those girls wanting to win today and they weren't going to take any other way.”
That attitude showed as the clock continued to tick away in the second half. Speeding down field in transition, CV earned a penalty stroke as the Buckskins were tripped up trying to advance.
As Charles went to her right, Carli Eberly flipped the ball into the open corner for the lead with 20:25 to play. The shot elicited a roar from the Buckskins bench, which anxiously counted down the game’s final minutes as Penn Manor searched for the equalizer.
The Comets’ Anna May Barbusca intercepted a pass near midfield and took off for the goal, but Brooke Eberly kicked the shot away. CV then stopped two more corners in the final two minutes before rushing the field in celebration.
“We didn't knock one in, we should have knocked one in early,” Penn Manor coach Matt Soto said. “We had a couple of goals that just missed wide, a couple in the air, we need to knock those in in close games. Give the credit to our opponents, they played some really good defense against us.”
