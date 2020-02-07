A year ago, Elijah Eberly got to play understudy while another athletic big guy, Larry Locker, drove Elizabethtown’s postseason run.
“I watched him a lot,’’ Eberly said Friday night. “I kind of modeled my game after him.’’
It’s that time of year again in high school hoops, and Eberly looks ready to step into the lead role.
He scored 23 points, including a game-winning three-point play, as the Bears held off Elco, 50-49 in a tense, entertaining play-in game of the Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball playoffs at Warwick.
It means the Bears, 17-6, get a quarterfinal meeting with Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7) Monday at L-S’ gym.
It means Etown enters the main draw with deja vu - the Bears beat Elco at this stage a year ago, and faced L-S in the quarters.
They’ll bring an athletic group, a bunch of guys who can score, and who play with battle-tested confidence. The Bears’ six losses have come against teams that were a combined 84-20 as of Friday.
“We’ve played in a ton of these kind of games the last two years,’’ coach Rocky Parise said. “We kind of grinded it out at the end.’’
The Bears led most of the way, and Eberly, a springy 6-4 senior, scored 18 through three quarters.
Then Elco (18-5) hit the Bears with a zone defense.
“We’ve really executed well against the zone this year,’’ Parise said. “We usually like to see it.’’
The Raiders, with losses to the likes of Lancaster Catholic, Cedar Crest and L-S, are also battle-tough. They got their usual torrent of tough jumpers from junior guard Braden Bohannon (23 points) and a big second half from 6-7 senior Asher Kemble, who had all 10 of his points after halftime.
With Etown struggling to score, the Raiders put together a 10-2 run to lead, 45-42, with 3:23, and set up a dramatic stretch drive.
Luke Pierson (13 points), playing with four fouls as a result of chasing Bohannon around, hit a huge top-of-the-key three to give the Bears a 47-45 lead with 2:15 left.
Elco answered with points in the paint from Bohannon and Kemble, and the Raiders took a lead into the final minute.
Parise dialed up a baseline inbounds play at the other end that, according to Eberly, the Bears had practiced but not used in a game. He snuck around a screen and got to the rim for the and-one game-winner.
Elco ran clock until just 10 seconds remained. Etown had two fouls to give and gave them, the latter with just 1.3 ticks left. A hurried jumper rimmed off at the buzzer.