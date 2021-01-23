WRIGHTSVILLE — It might be a tad early to be thinking about the District Three basketball playoffs. But two teams with big postseason aspirations and lofty late-January rankings squared off in an intriguing nonleague clash Saturday night.

Eastern York, which came into the game at No. 2 in Class 4A, hosted Columbia, which started the day at No. 1 in Class 2A. Saturday, the home team won — handily.

The Golden Knights put four players in double-digits and never trailed, and EY feasted on 23 turnovers for a rousing 75-51 victory over the Crimson Tide, which saw its four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt.

Mara Weaver had 19 points and seven rebounds, Victoria Zerbe scored 18 points and plucked 10 boards, Breana Grim drilled three 3-pointers and added 12 points and four rebounds, and Abby Henise chipped in with 10 points and seven boards for EY, which improved to 6-0 for skipper Brad Weaver.

Delone Catholic, last year’s D3-3A champ, is now up in 4A, and is undefeated and atop the rankings in a deep class that also includes back-to-back-to-back reigning champ Lancaster Catholic, which KO’d EY in last winter’s title game.

That’s one of the reasons why Columbia coach Karl Kreiser wanted to get the Golden Knights on the Tide’s nonleague schedule: To play against some top-notch competition from a larger classification to get his troops chiseled for playoff time.

“We needed to play this game, as an example of how we want to play,” Kreiser said. “We knew they were going to be good, and we definitely wanted to play them, and I’m glad we scheduled them.”

Even though it wasn’t very pretty on the scoreboard. Sometimes you need to take a couple of lumps for a payoff down the road. And that was Kreiser’s thinking when his Tide piled in the bus and made the short ride over the Susquehanna River via the venerable Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

Columbia (4-2 overall) didn’t have much luck with EY, which had a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, but opened up some breathing room with a 23-point second-quarter barrage for a cozy 37-21 lead at the break.

Grim knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and promising freshman Arianna Seitz sank a trey, which stretched the Golden Knights’ lead to 35-18 with 1:22 to go in the first half. Zerbe and Weaver each tacked on a pair of buckets in the second quarter, and EY was on its way.

MacKenzie Burke bucketed a pair of first-half 3-pointers, but the Tide was doomed by 13 turnovers in the first 16 minutes — and was looking up at a 16-point deficit at intermission. EY also out-rebounded Columbia by a 39-25 margin, and the Golden Knights were charged with just nine turnovers.

On the positive side, Columbia’s freshman twin sister dynamic duo of Brooke and Brie Droege continued their torrid start for the Tide: Brie popped in 17 points and Brooke scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half. They have both scored in double-figures in all six of Columbia’s games to date, and Brie pulled down a team-best seven rebounds Saturday.

“I think we’re finally coming around and we’re in better shape,” Kreiser said. “We’re in much better shape than we were back in our first game. We didn’t have a scrimmage, and we came back and had five practices and went right into the games. We’re definitely going to get better moving forward.”

The Tide returns to the court for a key clash on Tuesday, when Annville-Cleona, which shares second place in Section Five with Columbia at 3-1 in league games, comes calling.

