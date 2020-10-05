From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. No really crazy, over-the-top trendy numbers for the Week 4 slate, which will feature just one first-place showdown, and it’s certainly an intriguing matchup: Elco (2-0, 3-0) at Octorara (2-0, 3-0) for sole possession of the top spot in Section 4. Elco won the previous two meetings against Octorara, but both games were nail-biters; the Raiders won 14-6 last year and 21-14 in 2018, in the Braves’ first season as full-time L-L League members. … A few more Week 4 factoids to rattle around in your brain: Warwick at Elizabethtown in a Section 2 clash is a new-look game for sure; the Warriors and the Bears haven’t been section foes since they were together in Section 2 from 2000 through 2003. So it’s been a while since Warwick and E-town have locked horns. … Here’s another matchup we haven’t seen in a while: Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal. The Pioneers and the Indians will square off for the first time since 2009, in L-S’s final year in Section 3. … Garden Spot at Lebanon is also kind of new; the Spartans and the Cedars haven’t met since they were Section 2 playmates in 2014 and 2015. Garden Spot swept that series, winning 41-34 and 47-zip. And this Garden Spot vs. Lebanon nugget: The Spartans topped the Cedars 46-34 in a D3-3A first-round playoff game back in 2008. … Manheim Township has won six games in a row against Penn Manor, which will host the Blue Streaks on Friday. The Comets’ last win in the series: 35-21 back in 2013. … Manheim Central is at Solanco for an interesting Section 2 tussle on Friday, as the Golden Mules start the week tied atop the section hunt with Warwick. The Barons have won 12 games in a row vs. Solanco; the Mules’ last win over Central was back in 2007, by a 28-7 count. Central was also 1-2 at this point last season, but ripped off seven wins in a row and won the Section 2 title for the fifth year in a row. … Annville-Cleona will be at Pequea Valley on Friday. The Braves have the league’s current longest losing streak at 23 in a row, and they haven’t beaten the Little Dutchmen since a 21-10 win on the last night of the 2015 season, which capped a 3-game winning streak for PV. … McCaskey, which is sitting on 20 losses in a row, will play its fourth home game in a row to open the season when Wilson comes to Lancaster on Friday. The Bulldogs lead that series 38-7-1, and the Red Tornado hasn’t beaten Wilson in over a decade.

BONUS NUGGET: This one is right up there with my favorite stats so far this season … Cocalico RB Brycen Flinton has two carries, and both have gone for long TD sprints. He had a 33-yard TD jaunt in the Eagles’ Week 2 win over Manheim Central. And this past Friday, in a setback vs. Solanco, Flinton broke off a 65-yard TD run. Two carries, 98 yards, 49 yards per rush, two touchdowns. Not too shabby. Nice to see Mr. Flinton returning to the team this season after he stepped away from football last fall. He’s back, and making big plays, for the Eagles.

2. Ephrata’s James Ellis was busy last Friday against Lebanon. He’s a two-way starting performer for the Mountaineers, at center and on the D-line. Against the Cedars, he piled up six tackles and a pair of sacks — and he played trumpet in the marching band during Ephrata’s halftime show. Nice going, young man.

Ephrata starting center James Ellis playing in the marching band at halftime. Well done, kid #LLsports ⁦@EphrataAthletes⁩ pic.twitter.com/7tRHarosjT — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) October 3, 2020

3. Speaking of Ephrata … Mountaineers’ DB Brock Boyer and Warwick DB Adam Martin both have three interceptions through the first three weeks. Martin took one of his thefts to the house for a 35-yard pick-6 TD in Week 2 against Conestoga Valley. ... Martin, you might recall, came up big in special teams last year in the D3-5A quarterfinals. He came crashing through the line and blocked Manheim Central's punt attempt late in the fourth quarter, setting up Tanner Haines' game-winning field goal at the horn in the Warriors' riveting 31-28 victory.

