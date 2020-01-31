Manheim Township's Gavin Paterson skated into the Cumberland Valley zone with the puck, and some space, early in the first period Friday at Lancaster Ice Rink. From inside the left face-off circle, the senior snapped a shot that beat goaltender Nicholas White and punctuated an early surge that gave the Blue Streaks a 3-0 lead that set the tone in a 9-2 victory in their Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division finale.
With the win, the Blue Streaks (5-13-0-0) clinched the final spot in the Bears Division playoffs and the No. 5 seed earning a first-round single-elimination game against No. 4 Lower Dauphin with details to be determined.
"The team we're playing is tough," said Manheim Township coach Tom Barnett, "so we have to play as a team, move the puck, get pucks deep with no selfish play. We've had some issues with that this year, but we have a lot of talent in the room. We just need to put it together."
GOAL, Manheim Township. Ethan Kim enters the Cumberland Valley zone with some speed and finishes, giving the Blue Streaks a 4-1 lead with 8:37 left in the second period. pic.twitter.com/y8lQ57nnUw— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 1, 2020
Township put together an offensive outburst with three goals in the first 6:12 of Friday's regular season finale. Paterson's punctuation complemented first-period goals from Carson Kennedy and Joshua Hixson, who scored their goals in a span of 35 minutes to set the tone offensively. Before the game, the three Blue Streaks were honored among the eight Manheim Township seniors on the roster.
"Senior night definitely gave us a little spark," Barnett said. "I think that's another reason we came out on fire. They played for the seniors tonight, and they didn't want it to be over."
The Eagles (3-14-0-1) got a goal back on a point shot from Ty Eckenroad. In the second period, they had a chance to pull closer with a five-on-three power play, but Manheim Township goaltender Jared Gordon (31 saves) keyed a successful Blue Streak penalty kill.
"He's been like that all season," Barnett said of Gordon. "He's a rock back there. When he's good, he's good. We rely on him to keep us in games, and he usually does."
The momentum fueled Manheim Township for three goals in the second period and three more in the third to put the game away. Paterson added a second goal and an assist, and AJ Yoder finished the night with four assists. Meanwhile, the Eagles tried to shake off the slow start that led to the end of their season.
GOAL, Manheim Township. Mason Moore nets his second of the game with 6:36 left. Moments later, the puck bounces in off a Cumberland Valley d-man after a Gavin Patterson breakaway. Blue Streaks lead CV 9-1. pic.twitter.com/cHMxQc5GP1— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) February 1, 2020
"I can't say anything bad about our team," said CV coach Tristan Enck. "After the Christmas break, they turned it around. They showed what kind of hockey team they really were. They held teams like (top-seeded) Palmyra to one-goal games. That's really impressive."