A 10-0 Cocalico run near the start of Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball first round tournament game proved to be the difference in the Eagles’ eventual 55-43 win over Lancaster Mennonite inside the Warwick gymnasium.

“It was huge,” Cocalico junior guard Carter Nuneville said afterward. “We’re a really young team so you can see in some games we’ve struggled at the start. So to be able to come off and get a quick lead like that, it’s great to see that improvement with us. That really helped us set the tone for the game.”

While Nuneville scored a game-high 21 points, L-L Section Three runner-up Cocalico (12-11) also got an impressive outing from 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore Augie Gerhart (13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks), who started in place of 6-4 senior forward Trey Griffin, who saw limited action off the bench in his second day back with the team after overcoming an illness. Gerhart’s effort helped Cocalico win the rebound battle, 30-15.

“He’s good,” Cocalico fourth-year coach Seth Sigman said of Gerhart. “But he’s going to be really good. He’s big, he’s skilled, he’s got good hands, he can finish around the rim, he blocked shots. He’s a presence on offense and defense. He played really well tonight.”

Sigman picked up the first league tournament win of his career. It was also the Eagles’ first league tourney win since 2010 in what was the program’s first league tourney appearance since 2015.

“This was the first time playing in the league playoffs for all of these guys,” Sigman said. “We expected them to be a little tight to start. We came down and scored on our first possession and got going. I thought we played pretty loose.”

Cocalico’s early 10-0 run gave the Eagles an early 12-2 advantage, as Cocalico later led 18-8 by the end of the first frame.

L-L Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite (11-12) used a full-court press and zone defense in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 23-16 before Cocalico responded with a 7-0 run and later went to the half up 30-18.

“Honestly we just needed to calm down,” Nuneville said of responding to Lancaster Mennonite’s defense in the second quarter. “Their press was solid, but nothing we couldn’t break. I think we were a little too sped up sometimes.”

Lancaster Mennonite was led by junior guard Cole Fisher (18 points) and sophomore Trenton Dorsing (10 points). The Blazers’ 43 points was two points above its season-low, as Cocalico has now held opponents under 50 points in 15 of 23 games this season.

Lancaster Mennonite has now lost four in a row and will have to regroup for the District 3-3A playoffs in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Cocalico advanced to Monday’s league quarterfinal round, where it’ll travel to Section One champ Cedar Crest (19-3). It’s worth mentioning here the Eagles most likely won’t qualify for the 16-team District 3-5A tournament.

“We know whenever leagues are done, we’re done,” Sigman said. “We got our backs against the wall but nothing to lose. So we’ll go see where we end up.”

BOX SCORE