It is an understatement to say that Jon Dorenbos has had an interesting life. Dorenbos, who will be 40 in July, overcame tragic circumstances to become an NFL player and a successful magician, who appeared on "America's Got Talent."

Dorenbos' life story, "Goal to Go," will be featured today at noon on the Philadelphia Eagles YOUTube channel.

Dorembos' life changed dramatically in 1992 when he was 12. That year, his dad was convicted of murdering his mom.

Dorenbos studied magic to serve as an escape from his sad situation.

After playing college football at Texas-El Paso, he played 14 seasons in the NFL, including 11 with the Eagles.

John Dorenbos' stats from pro-football-reference.com

In 2017, Dorenbos was traded to the New Orleans Saints in training camp. During a physical with the Saints, it was discovered Dorenbos had an aortic aneurysm. He had successful heart surgery, but it ended his NFL career.

Despite everything that has happened to him Dorenbos keeps a positive attitude.

Here's a preview of, "Goal to Go,' from the Eagles Twitter account.

Life can change in a snap.Watch Goal to Go: @JonDorenbos, presented by @NovaCare, this Friday at noon ET on https://t.co/CAuJt3h1uU. pic.twitter.com/me39VdXPtn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 13, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And below are clips with examples of Dorenbos' magic.