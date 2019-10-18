Guaranteed: Eagles-Cowboys winner will be 1st in NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacts after a delay of game call in fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis.

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys Sunday with first place in the NFC East at stake.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Eagles at Cowboys

 

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Records: Both teams are 3-3. The Cowboys won their first three contests then dropped their last three. The Eagles' six games went W-L-L-W-W-L.

Last time they played: The Cowboys, who are the defending NFC champs,  swept the two games the teams played last season, including a 29-23 overtime win on Dec. 9.

All-Time: Dallas leads the all-time series 68-52, including a 3-1 record in playoff games vs. the Birds.

Odds: The Cowboys are favored by 3 and the over/under is 49, according to CBSSports.com.

Dallas fact: Dallas is 4-2 vs. the Eagles when Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback.

Philly fact: The Birds could have cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby return from injury for the Sunday night game. Both practiced this week. They would be welcomed by a secondary that was torched last week by the Vikings for 325 passing yards and four TD passes, including two over 50 yards.

Team rankings: from associated press

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (15), PASS (16)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (2), PASS (29)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (7), PASS (3)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (12), PASS (12)

 