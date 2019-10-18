The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys Sunday with first place in the NFC East at stake.
Here's what you need to know about the game:
Eagles at Cowboys
When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Records: Both teams are 3-3. The Cowboys won their first three contests then dropped their last three. The Eagles' six games went W-L-L-W-W-L.
Cowboys' schedule and results via NFL.com
Eagles' schedule and results via NFL.com
Last time they played: The Cowboys, who are the defending NFC champs, swept the two games the teams played last season, including a 29-23 overtime win on Dec. 9.
All-Time: Dallas leads the all-time series 68-52, including a 3-1 record in playoff games vs. the Birds.
Odds: The Cowboys are favored by 3 and the over/under is 49, according to CBSSports.com.
Dallas fact: Dallas is 4-2 vs. the Eagles when Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback.
Philly fact: The Birds could have cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby return from injury for the Sunday night game. Both practiced this week. They would be welcomed by a secondary that was torched last week by the Vikings for 325 passing yards and four TD passes, including two over 50 yards.
Team rankings: from associated press
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (15), PASS (16)
EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (2), PASS (29)
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (7), PASS (3)
COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (12), PASS (12)