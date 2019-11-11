The Philadelphia Eagles are tied with Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead after 10 weeks of the 2019 NFL campaign. The rivals are both 5-4 with seven games left in the regular season.
But the Cowboys own the tiebreaker having beaten the Eagles earlier this season.
Here's a look at odds, stats, injuries and the remaining schedule for both teams.
Super Bowl odds
The Cowboys have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Eagles. The Cowboys are +1,400. That means a bet of $100 on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl would return $1,500 (the original $100 and winnings of $1,400) if Dallas won the big game.
The Eagles are +1,600.
The Patriots, at +250, are the favorites.
Odds from Oddsshark.com
By the numbers
Wentz vs. Prescott
Passing
Dak Prescott -- 218-319 (68.3%), 2,777 yards, 18 TDs, 9 interceptions. Sacked 11 times.
Carson Wentz -- 190-303 (62.7%), 2,060 yards, 15 TDs, 4 Ints. Sacked 20 times.
QB rating -- Prescott 102.4; Wentz 93.7
Team stats
Turnovers
The Cowboys have fumbles the ball six times losing it three times. The Eagles have 15 fumbles, nnine of them recovered by their opponents.
The Cowboys are even in turnover ratio this season. The Eagles are -1.
Moving the chains
The Cowboys have converted a league best 51% on third down this season. They are 1 for 5 on fourth down.
The Eagles have turned 48% of their third downs, fourth in the league. The Birds are 6 for 17 on fourth down.
Total offense -- The Cowboys are averaging a league best 437.4 yards per game. The Eagles (347 yards per game) are ranked 20th.
Passing offense -- Cowboys averaging 299.2 yards per game (ranked 3rd in the NFL). Eagles 219.1 (21)
Rushing offense -- Cowboys 138.2 (5). Eagles 127.3 (11)
Total defense -- Cowboys 323.2 (7). Eagles 326.3 (8)
Passing defense -- Cowboys 219.8 (6). Eagles 239 (16)
Rushing defense -- Cowboys 103.4 (14). Eagles 87.3 (4)
Big defensive plays
The Eagles have recorded 24 sacks, while the Cowboys have 23.
Philly has allowed 26 plays of 20 yards or more, nine of 40 or more. The Cowboys have given up 27 playes of 20 yards or more but just four of 40 or more.
Injuries
The Eagles' wideout Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham are both questionable for Sunday's game with the Patriots because of ankle injuries, as reported by CBSSports.com. Tackle Jason Peters is questionable with a knee injury.
Of course, wide receiver DeSean Jackson is out for the regular season so the Eagles have brought back Jordan Matthews.
The Cowboys are relatively healthy for their game at Detroit.
Schedule
Eagles
Nov. 17 -- Patriots
Nov. 24 -- Seahawks
Dec. 1 -- at Dolphins
Dec. 9 -- Giants
Dec. 15 -- at Redskins
Dec. 22 -- Cowboys
Dec. 29 -- at Giants
Cowboys
Nov. 17 -- At Lions
Nov. 24 -- At Patriots
Nov. 28 -- Bills
Dec. 5 -- at Bears
Dec. 15 -- Rams
Dec 22 -- at Eagles
Dec. 29 -- Redskins