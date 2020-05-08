The 2020 schedules for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the entire NFL were announced Thursday.
If sports are able to return in September, the Eagles will open their 2020 campaign at Washington, 1 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 13.
The Steelers start their season with a prime-time game playing at the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
The opener is one of four prime-time contests for the Steelers. They also play 11 games that begin at 1 p.m. and a late afternoon contest.
Here's the entire NFL schedule from NFL.com
The Eagles are scheduled to have four prime-time games, four late-afternoon contests and eight games that begin at 1 p.m.
Below are the Eagles' and Steelers' schedules, which include the network that will televise each game.
Behold, our 2020 schedule in all its glory.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oGVKkQVWqv— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020
2020 schedule 📲📺: Tune into @nflnetwork now pic.twitter.com/yOcBXqi06q— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 8, 2020