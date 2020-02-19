If the Philadelphia Eagles are to reach to the playoffs for the fourth straight season, their 2020 schedule shouldn't be an obstacle.
The Eagles have the eighth-easiest schedule, as reported by John Breech at CBSSports.com.
The strength of schedule is based on the records of a team's opponents for the 2019 season.
The Eagles opponents were (124-131-1), a percentage of .486.
Here's the strength of schedule for each team from CBSSports.com
Unfortunately for the Birds, two of their division rivals have an even easier slate. The Dallas Cowboys (opponents had a .459 win percentage) will play the third easiest-schedule and the Washington Redskins (.457) the fifth-easiest.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a good shot to return to the postseason after missing the playoffs the last two years. The Steelers (.457) will play second-easiest schedule.
But the Baltimore Ravens (.438) could be an obstacle to the Steelers' chances. The Steelers' AFC North Division rivals, who were 14-2 last season, have the easiest ranked schedule.
The Patriots (.537) have the toughest schedule.
If Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger comes back from injury, he will lead the Steelers team that will; pl