PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles announced that they have released safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins was under contract with the Eagles for one more season at $7.6 million, but the team declined the option for 2020 and granted his release. Two months ago, the 32-year old made it clear after the season that he wouldn’t return without an extension.

“I won’t be back under the same deal,” Jenkins said Jan. 6. “That won’t happen.”

The Eagles will eat approximately $6.1 million by releasing Jenkins, but they’ll also save around $4.8 million against the salary cap. Of bigger concern is what they’ll do to replace the versatile safety and one of their longtime leaders.

“Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city.

“After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible sixyear relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity.”

Jenkins and Dogra weren’t immediately available for comment. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had tried to trade Jenkins, per NFL sources, but there should be multiple suitors for the threetime Pro Bowl safety once he hits the market.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Eagles have already begun the process of replacing Jenkins and addressing the safety position. They re-signed Rodney McLeod, Jenkins’ starting counterpart over the previous four seasons, to a two-year, $12 million contract.

And they bought back Jalen Mills on a one-year deal with plans to move him from cornerback to safety. McLeod, who turns 30 in June, didn’t miss a game last year after suffering an early-season knee injury in 2018.

Mills had played some safety in college at LSU, but has played exclusively at corner in the NFL. Safeties Rudy Ford and Marcus Epps are also on the roster. Cornerback Avonte Maddox played some safety two seasons ago and could also factor into the team’s plans there for 2020. The Eagles appear committed to getting younger.

In January, two days after Jenkins stated his case, Roseman said that the roster needed some young blood. They’ve already announced they will let 38-year-old tackle Jason Peters enter free agency.

Jenkins, who turned 32 on Dec. 20, will be difficult to replace on the field and off. He led the team in tackles in five of his six seasons in Philadelphia. But numbers don’t tell the full story of his worth.

Jenkins played as many as five positions on defense. While it could be argued that he had lost some speed in recent years, his football acumen often gave him a step on offenses. He also made the presnap coverage calls and had been a team captain since Doug Pederson became coach in 2016.

Jenkins didn’t miss a game since signing with the Eagles as a free agent in 2014 and missed only 91 snaps out of a possible 6,936 over that span.