The biggest play in Philadelphia Eagles history, the "Philly Special," is considered one of the greatest in NFL history. The trick play, in which quarterback Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass right before the half of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots, is ranked as the 10th biggest play in NFL history.
Here's a look at the play, as well as analysis and sideline video showing how the play was decided, as well as Nos. 6-9. The top plays were chosen as part of the NFL celebration of its 100th year.
And here are the top 5 plays in NFL history. The Steelers' "Immaculate Reception," which came in a playoff game against the Raiders, was ranked the top play in NFL history.