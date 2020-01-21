QBs Catching Passes Football

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis. Coaches aren't shy about drawing up trick plays that let quarterbacks use their hands for more than throwing a football. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

The biggest play in Philadelphia Eagles history, the "Philly Special," is considered one of the greatest in NFL history. The trick play, in which quarterback Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass right before the half of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots, is ranked as the 10th biggest play in NFL history.

Here's a look at the play, as well as analysis and sideline video showing how the play was decided, as well as Nos. 6-9. The top plays were chosen as part of the NFL celebration of its 100th year.

And here are the top 5 plays in NFL history. The Steelers' "Immaculate Reception," which came in a playoff game against the Raiders, was ranked the top play in NFL history.

