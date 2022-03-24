Eagles Cardinals Football

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata is more than just a football player. The Australian offensive tackle, was unmasked Wednesday night on "The Masked Singer."

Mailata, who is 6-8, 365 pounds, has previously entertained teammates in the locker singing and playing the guitar.

Mailata's character on the FOX show was the "Thingamabob."

Here's Mailata singing on the show.

Here's Mailata talking about what he experienced being on the show.

