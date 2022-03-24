Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata is more than just a football player. The Australian offensive tackle, was unmasked Wednesday night on "The Masked Singer."

Mailata, who is 6-8, 365 pounds, has previously entertained teammates in the locker singing and playing the guitar.

Mailata's character on the FOX show was the "Thingamabob."

Here's Mailata singing on the show.

Here's Mailata talking about what he experienced being on the show.

.@jordan_mailata knows a THING or two about scoring big! 😉 Watch his full reveal interview about his time on #TheMaskedSinger on our Facebook page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HsM9LLb5Ai — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 24, 2022