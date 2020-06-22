Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Goedert was taken to a hospital after he was injured when he was sucker-punched in a bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Goedert, who was out with family and friends,fell to the ground and appeared to be knocked out, as reported by Mike Kaye at NJ.com.

I incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 20.

Goedert is apparently OK and police have have made an arrest, as reported by Les Bowen at Philly.com.

Here is video of the sucker punch.

Warning: Video contains adult language.