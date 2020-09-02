From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. A trio of quarterbacks who rushed for 500-plus yards last fall are due back this season: Say hello to Elco senior Braden Bohannon, Wilson senior Kaleb Brown and Garden Spot senior Jesse Martin. They can all scoot, and can make plays on their feet when flushed from the pocket. Bohannon, an all-state pick last year, darted for 1,557 yards with 19 TD keepers last fall, helping the Raiders go to the district playoffs for the second year in a row. Brown rushed for 773 yards with four TD keepers, as the Bulldogs went to the district semifinals. And Martin, like Bohannon a four-year contributor behind center for his squad, raced for 551 yards with five TD keepers for the Spartans, who will shuffle down to Section 3 this season. Bohannon. Brown. Martin. All dual-threat kids who are tough to sack because of their running prowess.

2. So who will be the L-L League’s ultimate Swiss army knife kid in the upcoming truncated seven-game season? There are plenty of candidates, but the clubhouse leader — based on last year’s statistics, anyway — might be Lampeter-Strasburg senior Alex Knapp, who can beat you pretty much every which way possible. A wing-back in the Pioneers’ Pistol Wing-T spread scheme, Knapp rushed for 724 yards on 81 carries (8.9 yards per pop) with eight TD runs, and he caught 27 passes in the slot for 478 yards (17.7 yards per grab) with three TD receptions. Tack on 79 yards in kick returns and 10 yards in punt returns, and that’s a grand total of 1,291 all-purpose, plus 11 touchdowns. From his DB spot, Knapp had 28 solo sticks and 42 total tackles, plus two stops for losses, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. He almost never comes off the field. Here's another stat from 2019 that we really liked: For a kid who has his hands on the football a lot, Knapp didn’t lose a single fumble last fall. There are no stats for selling popcorn in the bleachers at halftime, or helping to sweep out the stands after the game, but Knapp probably did that, too. While all of those stats are certainly attention-getters, here’s his favorite accomplishment: Knapp helped L-S win 11 games and capture the D3-4A championship, the second district title in program history. He’d love a shot to help the Pioneers repeat later this fall.

3. Fourteen (14) current L-L League programs have amassed 300-plus victories in school history, and one team is quickly approaching a milestone number for this coming season. Here’s the list: Manheim Central (572 wins), Wilson (570 wins), McCaskey (553 wins), Lancaster Catholic (524 wins), Lebanon (482 wins), Columbia (477 wins), Manheim Township (444 wins), Elizabethtown (403 wins), Warwick (398 wins), Cocalico (379 wins), Ephrata (365 wins), Hempfield (359 wins), Conestoga Valley (338 wins) and Donegal (304 wins). … Warwick needs two victories for 400; the Warriors open up Sept. 18 at Penn Manor. … Three Pennsylvania schools have won 800-plus pigskin games: Mount Carmel (866 wins), Easton (838 wins) and Berwick (825 wins). … Dunmore (699 wins) and Greensburg-Salem (699 wins) are poised to join the 700-club. … Central and Wilson, who are 1-2 on the L-L’s all-time list, are scheduled to play in the regular-season finale in a league-mandated crossover game on Oct. 30 in Manheim. However, if either team qualifies for the district playoffs, that game will be shelved. Teams that don't make the district playoffs can add nonleague games through the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

