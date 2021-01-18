The calendar says mid-January, and Lampeter-Strasburg was playing just its fourth basketball game this season Monday night.

But it sure felt like a playoff game.

In a pressure-packed tilt that went right down to the wire, Emma Drouillard coaxed in the go-ahead bucket with 38 seconds to play, and Kiersten Hostetter hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 23 seconds to go, and again with 12 seconds to play to ice it, giving the Pioneers a riveting 55-50 nonleague victory over Lancaster Mennonite in Lampeter.

“They’re resilient,” L-S coach Tony Fink said about his undefeated squad. “We were able to regroup, and then we got some big stops and we made free throws. Kiersten was really big there at the end making foul shots. They’re a gutsy bunch.”

L-S improved to 4-0 overall, and the Pioneers are set to welcome Cocalico (3-0) for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three first-place showdown on Thursday. Mennonite, the solo leader in the Section Five race, had its three-game winning streak snapped — but not before the Blazers nearly pulled off a heck of a fourth-quarter rally.

L-S took a 44-37 lead on Katie Ranck’s bucket with 6:33 to play, but Mennonite answered with a 7-0 blitz to knot the game at 44-44 on Kailee Soto’s baseline 3-pointer with 4:44 to go. Ranck popped in a game-high 16 points for the Pioneers.

Towson University recruit Mariah Wilson put the Blazers on her back down the stretch, scoring 12 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and she capped Mennonite’s frenzied comeback with a steal and run-out layup with 55 seconds to play for a 50-49 lead.

But Drouillard answered on L-S’s ensuing trip with a turnaround spinner in the lane, and the Pioneers led for good, 51-50, with 38 seconds to go. Drouillard scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter, when L-S took a 16-11 lead.

“We fought all the way, and we came back and got up by one,” Mennonite coach Trevor Orr said, “but then we couldn’t get a stop. I loved our fight. We fought back the whole game, and this was a great game. We just didn’t close it out.”

Hostetter, who scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Pioneers a 42-35 cushion on L-S’s first possession of the fourth quarter, coolly and calmly went 4 for 4 at the line in the waning seconds to keep the Blazers at bay.

“I was just trying to focus,” Hostetter said. “I was shaking and everything; it was crazy. But then I just calmed myself down. I’d done this a million times at practice. So I took a deep breath and followed through. And I made them.”

All four. And those provided the dagger.

L-S had an 18-11 second-quarter lead on Maggie Visniski’s stick-back, but Wilson scored nine points in the second stanza, and Lily Lehman’s trey gave Mennonite a 23-22 lead at the half. Lehman finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

BOX SCORE

In the third quarter, Ranck scored eight points, and Jenna Daveler, Hailey Leaman and Hostetter all splashed 3-pointers for L-S, which grabbed a 39-35 lead.

Then came the pivotal fourth quarter. After Soto’s trey knotted the game at 44-all, Drouillard hit a pair of foul shots for a 46-44 lead, and Daveler’s steal and layup put L-S up 48-44. Wilson kept Mennonite in it; she went 8 for 8 at the foul line down the stretch, and her breakaway layup put the Blazers back out in front with under a minute to go.

But Drouillard’s bucket and Hostetter’s clutch foul-shooting helped L-S fend off Mennonite.

“This is really big for us,” Hostetter said. “We didn’t give up and we didn’t get discouraged. We kept it up and we kept playing. We never put our heads down.”

NOTES: Mennonite out-rebounded L-S by a slim 33-32 margin; Ranck pulled down 12 boards for the Pioneers and Jayla Rivera ripped down seven rebounds for the Blazers. ... Turnovers: Mennonite 15, L-S 13. ... The Pioneers are up to 27 made 3-pointers in four games, as they've made buckets from the arc in the early going.

