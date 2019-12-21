McCaskey's Dejon Manning had All-America aspirations heading into the 400-meter hurdles at the USATF Junior Olympic Nationals in July, but they stalled with a few missteps in his preliminary heat.
"His form was off," McCaskey coach Derek Jennings said. "It looked like he never hurdled before. He almost fell over."
Disappointed but undeterred by his ninth-place finish, Manning responded in the 200-meter dash. Entering the event with a personal-best time of 21.84, Manning clocked 21.66 in the preliminaries, 21.75 in the semifinals and 21.64 in the finals to finish sixth overall and earn All-American honors.
"It just shows that he never gives up," Jennings said. "He works harder than anyone else, and the dedication he has to the sport is just phenomenal. He's the type of kid that you wish you could have every year, but you might only have once or twice in a coaching career."
Manning's motor has powered the McCaskey standout to state medals and record times. Last week, the senior posted the state's top 60-meter indoor time and announced his commitment to run and study at Kent State next fall, joining McCaskey alumna Lianna Tirado, a sophomore distance runner for the Golden Flashes.
McCaskey's Dejon Manning commits to Kent State to run track. The senior has been a force for the Red Tornado in the sprints and hurdles. pic.twitter.com/cguSP3GJd5— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 16, 2019
"Once kids start to accomplish things," Jennings said, "I don't want to say they get lazy, but they get content. It's just made (Manning) hungrier and hungrier ... I think his biggest accomplishments are still ahead of him."
Powered by persistence
Elias Aviles, a 2019 McCaskey graduate, convinced Manning to join the winter track team as a freshman. Manning started low on the depth chart.
"Coming in as a freshman," Manning said, "and getting blown out by everybody, it didn't feel so good. I didn't think I was going to do it next year. But having people like Elias and Coach Jennings bothering me every day kept me in it."
An opening in the hurdles was Manning's ticket to the varsity team.
"I tried to learn hurdles as fast as I could," he said said, "so I could stay on the team and be with the people I wanted to be with."
McCaskey rising sophomore Dejon Manning gets a feel for the hurdles as he prepares for the USATF Jr. Olympic Nationals. pic.twitter.com/qSDskg0cpI— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) July 18, 2017
While finding his niche in the hurdles, Manning also pushed himself to keep up with the other sprinters in the relays. At one point in his sophomore indoor season, he ran the sixth-fastest time among those vying for a spot on the 4x200 team. Jennings bumped him from the lineup.
"He just kept grinding," Jennings said. "He obviously didn't quit. He didn't get mad, didn't say anything. He just went back to work."
Manning returned to the 4x200 lineup, which finished the indoor season with a seventh-place finish at the state championships. The success carried over into the outdoor season when Manning joined Jamel Henry, Anthony DeLeon and Leo Del Rosario in a 4x400 team that won the league title with a meet record, the District Three Class 3A crown and a seventh-place medal at states with the fastest time in Lancaster-Lebanon League history (3:17.33).
"After that, I started really watching track," Manning said. "I fell in love with it."
Leadership and leaderboards
After the other three members of the historic 4x400 team graduated, Manning teamed up with first-time sprinter Amere Dickinson, track rookie Da'Avionce Rodriguez and freshman Basir Epps on a 4x100 squad that won the L-L League crown and finished third at districts and fifth at states in a race that saw two teams break the state record.
McCaskey’s Amere Dickinson, Da’Avionce Rodriguez, Deion Manning and Basir Epps are the L-L League’s 4x100-meter relay champions. They ran a 42.50. pic.twitter.com/ddPMTIvKCe— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) May 11, 2019
"That was (Manning's) leadership," Jennings said, "his work ethic. It was contagious. Those guys all work as hard as anyone."
Manning's work ethic also powered an individual surge in the hurdles. As a junior, he captured league and district titles in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and finished third in the PIAA Class 3A final. He also finished second in the league's 110-meter hurdles final and was the league's runner-up in the 100-meter dash.
"I was in the shadows," Manning said. "I was behind Jamel (Henry) and Carlos Lugo. Even people in other schools, Theo (McElheny), Taraje (Whitfield). I'm not saying I didn't like running with them, but without them, had time to shine. People finally got to see me."
McCaskey's Dejon Manning wins a #BlackKnightInvite BATTLE in the 110 hurdles. He goes 15.34. L-S's Josiah Zehr takes second (15.46), Hershry's Ian Willen third (15.47) and Cedar Crest's Alex Miller fourth (15.48). pic.twitter.com/ixckIPwgsq— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) April 13, 2019
After Manning's All-America run in the summer, his motor revved up again in the Dec. 14 indoor opener at Alvernia. Manning came in under seven seconds in the 60-meter dash, running the state's top time in the final (6.93) after winning his preliminary heat (6.98).
"I surprised myself," he said.
Manning's goals before graduation include striking state gold and challenging the record times displayed outside the Red Tornado's gym. At Kent State, he plans to study entrepreneurship and business management. But no matter where his motor takes him, Manning said he'll remember the spark provided by his Red Tornado coaches and teammates.
"When I come back home," he said, "I know these people are going to be here. I can come back to McCaskey, and nothing will change, especially with the younger athletes coming in. I know I can come back to a home. To a family."