A nervous, quiet stillness settled over Conestoga Valley, under a near-full moon, as McCaskey and Warwick prepared for overtime in Tuesday's Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer semifinal.
It didn't last long.
When McCaskey's Luis Mendoza tapped in a rolling ball at the Warwick goal line with 2:15 to play in the first overtime period, the Red Tornado's supporters erupted with a roar as the players spilled onto the field in celebration. Their 4-3 victory secured a spot in the Thursday's L-L League title game — scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Warwick — opposite Manheim Township, a 1-0 winner over Lampeter-Strasburg in Tuesday's other semifinal.
"Sam (Hershey) passed the ball to me," Mendoza said, "and everything was just running through my head. I just hit it, and it slowly but surely rolled into the goal. I was so excited. It was incredible."
McCsskey wins it. I think Chri Eh Gay got a piece of it at the end. The Red Tornado are going to the L-L League title game after a golden goal lifts McCaskey over Warwick with 2:15 left in OT. pic.twitter.com/SI5I54fP2o— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 16, 2019
Throughout the evening, the Red Tornado (18-2-0) traded periods of pressure, goals and momentum swings with Warwick. After the Warriors (11-3-1) opened the scoring with a goal from Kole Blauch, Hershey netted the next two. Warwick answered with tallies from Luke Wealand and Gage Meckley, and McCaskey's Peter Chol scored the equalizer with 7:20 left in regulation.
"We try to stay as level-headed as possible," McCaskey coach Adam Wood said. "Don't get too high. Don't get too low. And they did it. They battled back. They didn't get rattled."
In the moments leading up to the golden goal, a Warwick clearing attempt bounced around before Albert Barrietos sent it back into the box, where Hershey collected it and slipped it through to Mendoza.
"They are opportunistic," Warwick coach Matt Wagner said of the Red Tornado. "If we make mistakes and give them the opportunity, they will score, and they did that tonight."
The Blue Streaks (13-3-1) clinched their first berth in the league championship game since 2014, withstanding a fierce flurry of chances from the Pioneers (13-5-1) over the game's final 15 minutes.
"I thought all game, they had energy," Manheim Township coach Kevin Baker said of Lampeter-Strasburg's players. "They had emotion. They played well. They kept us under pressure for good chunks of the game. At the end, it was just one of those things where, as a team, we have to weather the storm. We have to be resilient. We have to take their best punch."
Before Lampeter-Strasburg's punch, Manheim Township controlled play during the first half and took a lead in the 42nd minute when Jake Whittaker deflected in a corner kick from Moses Beers.
GOAL, Manheim Township. Jake Whittaker deposits a corner-kick offering from Moses Beers at 41:30 to give the Boue Streaks a 1-0 lead over Lampeter-Strasburg. pic.twitter.com/Lddh4oBzcd— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 15, 2019
"Because they had so much energy," Baker said, "we knew we had to get a goal to kind of quiet the game a little bit. The guys came out, and they got one."
Anchored by center-backs Shane Mundorf and Liam Wright, the Blue Streaks back line held firm despite two injuries and Lampeter-Strasbrug's late pressure. Goalkeeper Quinn McCarty denied a pair of Pioneer chances in the final minutes, making a sprawling save and a catch on a redirection on consecutive corner-kick opportunities.
"Hats off to Quinn," Lampeter-Strasburg coach Gino DiSomma said. "He made some incredible saves at the end. I thought we were going to tie it back up."
Lots of Lampeter-Strasburg pressure in the late stages of the second half. Manheim Township is clinging to a 1-0 lead pic.twitter.com/mq8IXGRuMI— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 15, 2019