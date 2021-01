On Jan. 22, 1973, George Foreman stopped Joe Frazier, winning by a second round TKO, to become the heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

In a fight dubbed the Sunshine Showdown held in Kingston, Jamaica, Foreman knocked Frazier down three times in both the first round and second round before the referee stopped the fight.

Here's video of the entire fight, including announcer Howard Cosell uttering his famous, "Down goes Frazier," line.