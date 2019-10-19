Doubles teams from Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic capped off an outstanding District Three performance with wins Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Top-seeded Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds won the Class 3A title by rallying for a 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, 6-3 victory over the No. 2 seeds, Alex Pancu and Leah Bouchard of Conrad Weiser.
In Class 2A, it was Lancaster Catholic’s Anna Millen and Angelle San Jose, who were seeded third, knocking off No. 1 seeds Bella D’Adessi and Jasmine Wang of Wyomissing 6-4, 6-3.
The doubles wins cap sweeps for the Lancaster-Lebanon League, with six gold medals: 3A and 2A in singles, doubles and team.
“It’s been a really amazing season,” Lancaster Catholic coach Victor Fissella, whose Crusaders won all three 2A titles, said by phone.
Palandjian and Reynolds simply had to regroup after their first-set loss.
“In the first set, there were two games where they had 40-0 leads and lost both,” Manheim Township coach John Briner, whose Streaks won the 3A doubles and team golds, said in a phone call. (Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin won in singles). “They had three set points, a triple set point, and didn’t convert.
“The girls were obviously upset. ... They just had to go out and execute. They knew what they needed to do. It was great to see them bounce back.”
In the final, despite the first-set loss, Briner said Palandjian and Reynolds never lost confidence.
“The girls went out and knew they could win that, but just like Thursday (in the team tournament championship), they were confident, but they knew Conrad Weiser was a tough team,” said Briner. “They were doing everything they could to win.”
“I’m proud of the kids and what they’ve accomplished,” he said.
The Blue Streak duo rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jacquelyn McBride and Rachel Eby of Conestoga Valley in the semifinals. McBride and Eby then won a thrilling 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) decision in the third-place match, earning them a spot in the PIAA Championships, scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2 at Hershey Racquet Club.
While Palandjian and Reynolds had a close final, it was the semifinal that was an issue for Millen and San Jose.
“The semifinal match was pretty difficult,” Fissella said of the 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Trinity’s second-seeded Sahara Sipple and Sadie Rieg. “After the first set and into the third, I said to them, ‘do you want to play for first or second, or third or fourth,’ and they said, ‘first or second.’ ’’
After upsetting the second seed, it was on to the No. 1 seed in the final. A piece of strategy apparently worked well.
“I told them they had to keep ball away from Wang; she’s such a good player,” said Fissella, noting the Spartans star’s big forehand. “They needed to try to play to her partner the most and put the pressure on (D’Adessi).”
That, along with a pumped-up, focused attitude, led to the title.
“They just focused on the match and what needed to do,” Fissella said. “After the first set, I said the same thing, ‘do you want to win or take second place. Then you have to go out and earn it.’ They went out and played really well.”
Lancaster Country Day’s Cassidy Gleiberman and Sloan Kidan, who upset the fourth-seeded pair from Kennard-Dale on Friday, lost 6-1, 6-0 to D’Adessi and Wang in the semifinals, and 6-4, 6-3 to Sipple and Rieg in the third-place match.