A trio of Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field seniors showcased their skills indoors at the Lebanon Valley College High School Invitational, scoring two individual wins each.
Cedar Crest's Shayla Bonzelet, a state medalist in the 400-meter dash outdoors last spring, won the 400 Saturday in 1:02.48, just ahead of Hempfield's Megan Grube (1;03.35). Bonzelet also won the 200 (27.86) and joined Gwyneth Young, Jillian Tobias and Juliana Donley in the winning 4x800 relay (10:50.03).
Hempfield's Cahsia Page also authored a pair of victories, winning the 55-meter dash in 7.47 seconds and the 55-meter hurdles in 9.17 seconds. She cut a quarter of a second off her preliminary-heat times in both events.
Elizabethtown's Katie Locker, who earned a pair of state medals at last year's indoor championships and a pair of state medals outdoors, won a pair of races Saturday, finishing the 800 in 2:24.94 and the 1,600 in 5:26.70, building a 13-second lead in the latter over Central Dauphin's Delaney Line, who finished second (5:40.86).
A Cedar Crest Sweep
In the boys 1,600-meter run at Lebanon Valley College, Cedar Crest claimed the top three spots. Tommy Bildheiser won in 4:38.26, followed by teammates William Sheffield and Ryan Scicchitano, who finished second (4:40.04) and third (4:41.82), respectively. Sheffield also joined Chris Byler, DJ Laliberte and Ryan Wolfe in the winning 4x400-meter relay (3:47.50).
The Falcons also flew over the bar in the pole vault at Lebanon Valley College. Zach Herzog won the boys event, clearing 12 feet, 3 inches, followed by Mark Billman, who cleared 11-3. In the girls event, Cedar Crest's Molly Heintzelman cleared 10-3 to win, getting the edge on Elco's Carissa Bender, who also cleared 10-3, on attempts. Heintzelman's teammate, Emily Oriel, finished fourth (9-3).
Joe's Throws
Octorara's Matt Joe won the shot put at Saturday's Dickinson College High School Invtiational with a personal-record throw of 48 feet, 4 inches. Joe finished 13th in the L-L League's outdoor meet last spring and was the only Braves boy to qualify for the District Three championships. Saturday, his throw beat the top mark from Christiana's (Delaware) Derick Gebna, who finished second (41-8.5).
Ephrata's sprinting statement
In the Douglas W. Messner Memorial Invitational at Kutztown, Ephrata's 4x400-meter relay team of Kyle Emrey, Noah Keller, Sam Knowles and Tyler Shue won in 3:36.48, more than five seconds ahead of Wyomissing (3:41.68). Brian Barrera, KNowles, Emrey and Austin Weik also set an Ephrata record in the 4x200, finishing in 1:37.98, a second-place effort to the team from Caesar Rodney (1:35.69). Knowles also reached the 55-meter dash final, finishing fifth (6.88). Emrey advanced to the 55-meter hurdles final and finished third (8.62). Shue won the 1,600 in 4:34.17.
Other Winners
Hempfield's Owen Jackson in won the 800 at Lebanon Valley College in 2:07.29. The Manheim Central boys won the 4x800-meter relay (9:27.26), and the Lampeter-Strasburg girls took first place in the 4x200 (1:57.15).
Up Next
The upcoming indoor track and field schedule features Tuesday's Shirk Invitational at Albright College and Saturday's Kevin Dare Invitational at State College.
Dickinson College HS Invitational (Full Results)
BOYS
Donegal
Brock Overlander — 800-meter run, sixth (2:13.58); 1,600-meter run, seventh (4:54. 94)
Octorara
Matthew Joe — shot put, first (48-4)
GIRLS
Donegal
Sarah Hinkel — 55-meter hurdles, ninth (11.14); triple jump, fourth (29-11.75)
Myra Naqvi — 800-meter run, fourth (2:37.88); 1,600-meter run, third (5:43.54)
Meg Zell — 1,600-meter run, 15th (6:33.68)
Douglas W. Wesner Memorial Invitational at Kutztown (Full Results)
BOYS
Ephrata
Miles Campbell — 400-meter dash, 22nd (2:19.77)
Kyle Emrey — 55-meter hurdles, third (8.62 final, 8.77 prelim)
Mitchell Fry — shot put, 13th (33-7)
Zachary Gehman — shot put, 14th (31-10)
Richard Greer — shot put, 18th (28-0.75)
Angel Gonzalez-Garcia — 55-meter dash, 21st (7.16)
Noah Keller — 400-meter dash, seventh (56.69)
Sam Knowles — 55-meter dash, fifth (6.88 final, 6.85 prelim)
Devon Litten — 400-meter dash, 32nd (1:03.48)
Marshall Messner — 55-meter hurdles, 12th (9.56)
Thomas Patrecca — 800-meter run, 30th (2:24.17)
Devon Robertson — 1,600-meter run, 24th (5:29.91)
Ray Truex — 800-meter run, 11th (2:13.87)
Austin Weik — 55-meter dash, 32nd (7.36)
4x200-Meter Relay — Brian Barrera, Sam Knowles, Kyle Emrey and Austin Weik, second (1:37.98); Richard Greer, Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, Devon Litten and Marshall Messner, 13th (1:46.26)
4x400-Meter Relay — Kyle Emrey, Noah Keller, Sam Knowles and Tyler Shue, first (3:36.46)
4x800-Meter Relay — Noah Keller, Devon Robertson, Thomas Patrecca and Miles Campbell, third (9:19.38)
GIRLS
Ephrata
Baileigh Andrews — 400-meter dash, 19th (1:09.28)
Katelynn Baker — 400-meter dash, 14th (1:08.42)
Mary Campbell — 800-meter run, third (2:32.05)
Olivia Good — shot put, 12th (25-9.75)
Abigail Hertzog — high jump, t12th (4-6)
Abigail Kachel — shot put, 15th (23-8.75)
Madison Kimel — 800-meter run, 16th (2:44.98)
Ashlyn Mazzocchi — 800-meter run, 14th (2:41.65)
Marissa Messner — pole vault, 17th (6-6)
Macy Neff — 55-meter dash, 27th (8.62)
Alexis Roe — 1,600-meter run, 12th (6:05.66)
Bethany Schrom — 400-meter dash, 15th (1:08.69)
Talia Sheaffer — 55-meter hurdles, 15th (10.09); triple jump, 15th (28-3)
Piper Snow — pole vault, sixth (9-0)
Sophia Stauffer — 55-meter dash, 38th (9.17)
4x200-Meter Relay — Sophia Stauffer, Olivia Good, Macy Neff and Sydney Hornberger, 14th (2:11.66)
4x400-Meter Relay — Baileigh Andrews, Bethany Schrom, Katelyn Baker and Mary Campbell, sixth (4:31.76)
4x800-Meter Relay — Alexis Roe, Madison Kimmel, Ashlyn Mazocchi and Mary Campbell, fourth (11:01.22)
Lebanon Valley College High School Invitational (Full Results)
BOYS
Annville-Cleona
Morgan Bauer — 55-meter dash, 20th (7.24)
Cory Boyer — triple jump, sixth (37-1)
Rogan Harter — 55-meter adsh, 18th (7.20); 200-meter dash, 10th (25.76); long jump, 14th (18-0)
Casey Hess — 55-meter adsh, 14th (7.10); long jump, sixth (19-6)
Syryth Mitchell — shot put, 11th (35-5.5)
Jack Tshudy — 3,000-meter run, sixth (9:48.13)
Dominic Viozzi — 400-meter dash, 45th (1:15.09); long jump, 30th (12-0)
Chase Watson — 800-meter run, 28th (2:30.52)
Ben Wickhizer — long jump, 26th (15-3); triple jump, 14th (31-8)
Cedar Crest
Zach Bare — 1,600-meter run, 30th (5:16.19)
Tommy Bildheiser — 1,600-meter run, first (4:38.26)
Mark Billman — pole vault, second (11-3)
Chris Byler — 800-meter run, 16th (2:23.44)
Nick Garman — 55-meter dash, 40th (7.54); 200-meter dash, 23rd (26.68)
Zach Herzog — long jump, 12th (18-2.5); pole vault, first (12-3)
DJ Laliberte — 800-meter run, fourth (2:10.25)
Zach Marsden — 800-meter run, 41st (2:37.70)
Ben McElroy — 3,000-meter run, seventh (9:55.84)
Caleb Peters — 800-meter run, ninth (2:14.56)
Ryan Scicchitano — 1,600-meter run, third (4:41.82)
William Sheffield — 1,600-meter run, second (4:40.04)
Dominique Smith-Rodriguez — 3,000-meter run, eighth (10:02.97)
Isaac Traina — 1,600-meter run, 29th (5:14.23)
Eric Wawrzyniak — shot put, eighth (41-1)
Ryan Wolfe — 800-meter run, sixth (2:10.92)
Chris Yanez — 55-meter dash, 61st (8.18); 200-meter dash, 45th (29.13)
4x200-Meter Relay — Zach Herzog, Anthony Reese, Alex Miller and Kyle Rauchut, seventh (1:46.55)
4x400-Meter Relay — William Sheffield, Chris Byler, DJ Laliberte and Ryan Wolfe, first (3:47.50); fourth (4:01.70)
Cocalico
Chuckie Drain — shot put, ninth (39-2.25)
Moses Madison — 55-meter dash, ninth (7.03); 200-meter dash, 11th (25.78); long jump, 13th (18-2)
Conestoga Valley
Keaton Geist — 55-meter adsh, 16th (7.17)
Mani Gitonga — 800-meter run, eighth (2:13.95); 1,600-meter run, 10th (4:58.89)
Tarius Jackson — long jump, 10th (18-5.5); triple jump, 13th (33-2)
Owen Linder — 55-meter dash, 13th (7.09); 200-meter dash, seventh (25.63)
Younes Naimi — 800-meter run, 38th (2:34.26)
Loago Snavley — 55-meter dash, sixth (25.56); 200-meter dash, sixth (25.56)
4x200-Meter Relay — Keaton Geist, Tarius Jackson, Loago Snavely and Owen Linder, second (1:41.63)
Elco
Zach Bender — pole vault, third (10-9)
Jason Whelan — 800-meter run, 32nd (2:31.87); 1,600-meter run, 38th (5:34.78)
Elizabethtown
Stevie Dixon — shot put, 17th (33-3)
Owen Dommel — 55-meter dash, 38th (7.53); 400-meter dash, 17th (1:02.08)
Caiden Herr — 200-meter dash, 29th (27.08); 400-meter dash, 13th (1:00.74)
Ethan Jones — 55-meter dash, 36th (7.49); high jump, sixth (5-8); long jump, ninth (18-7)
Brandon Shaud — 55-meter dash, 53rd (7.78); 200-meter dash, 44th (28.93); 400-meter dash, 25th (1:05.09)
Garden Spot
Andrew Good — 55-meter dash, 31st (7.39); 200-meter dash, 26th (26.83)
Adam Horning — 800-meter run, 13th (2:17.34); 1,600-meter run, 20th (5:11.83)
Zane Kauffman — 800-meter run, 27th (2:30.31); 1,600-meter run, 32nd (5:18.77)
Alan Krock — 800-meter run, 45th (2:47.67); 1,600-meter run, 46th (5:51.52)
Alex McFalls — 800-meter run, 10th (2:14.81)
Finn Wenrich — 800-meter run, 33rd (2:32.39); 1,600-meter run, 40th (5:46.80)
Hempfield
Sawyer Barmore — 200-meter dash, 40th (27.91); 400-meter dash, 26th (1:05.14)
Derek Benedict — 500-mter dash, 28th (1:05.98)
Kaiden Braught — 55-meter dash, 64th (8.54); 400-meter dash, 35th (1:08.08)
Kaivon Cotto — 500-meter dash, 34th (1:07.77)
Ryan Criste — 55-meter adsh, 23rd (7.28); 200-meter dash, third (24.80); long jump, fourth (20-0.5); high jump, seventh (5-6)
Grayson Dague — 200-meter dash, 16th (26.27); 400-meter dash, fourth (57.60)
Ben Ebersole — shot put, 34th (19-5)
Joseph Fahrney — 3,000-meter run, 15th (10:36.85)
Ryan French — 1,600-meter run, 24th (5:12.76)
Juery Garcia — 55-meter dash, 46th (7.68)
Aidan Hodge — 1,600-meter run, 13th (5:04.38)
Owen Jackson — 800-meter run, first (2:07.29)
Carson Lieberman — high jump, 11th (5-0); long jump, 31st (11-4)
Jaden Lopez — shot put, third (46-6.5)
Ethan Lin — 55-meter dash, 58th (8.10); 400-meter dash, 30th (1:06.52)
Tate Martin — 200-meter dash, 27th (26.86)
Mason McEvoy — 1,600-meter run, 48th (6:08.64)
Jack Mieszkalski — 1,600-meter run, ninth (4:54.56)
Jacob Nottoli — 55-meter dash, seventh (6.96); 200-meter dash, fifth (25.36)
Ethan Richard — long jump, 16th (17-10); high jump, fourth (5-10)
Christopher Titter — 800-meter run, 12th (2:16.89)
Vincent Wisotzkey — shot put, 21st (32-2.75)
Dale Winand — 1,600-meter run, 14th (5:04.84)
4x200-Meter Relay — fourth (1:42.41)
4x400-Meter Relay — third (3:52.60)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Aiden Black — 800-meter run, 26th (2:27.99)
Chase Burig — 3,000-meter run, 20th (12:18.51)
Elijah Carr — shot put, 13th (34-11.2)
Nathan Eberly — 800-meter run, 15th (2:20.91); 1,600-meter run, 16th (5:05.88)
Adrian Elia — 1,600-meter run, 27th (5:13.43)
Donovan Jackson — 55-meter dash, 33rd (7.43); long jump, 11th (18-5)
Aiden Jones — shot put, 28th (28-7)
Jacob Kopelman — long jump, third (20-4.5); triple jump, fourth (38-5)
Jacob Long — 55-meter dash, 26th (7.30); 200-meter dash, 15th (26.04)
Daniel McMichael — 1,600-meter run, 12th (5:04.25); 3,000-meter run, 11th (10:09.32)
Christian Otto — 55-meter dash, 37th (7.50); 200-meter dash, 31st (27.23)
Teagan Weaver — lon jump, 21st (16-6); triple jump, seventh (37-0)
4x200-Meter Relay — Donovan Jackson, Josh Horst, Teagan Weaver and Jacob Kopelman, fifth (1:43.41)
Lebanon
Owen Arnold-Paine — 800-meter run, 52nd (2:58.79)
Matthew Carvajal — shot put, sixth (42-2)
Elijah Dechert — 800-meter run, 50th (2:50.82)
Dalbert Escotto — 55-meter dash, 41st (7.57); 200-meter dash, 42nd (28.47)
Kaden Harbaugh — 55-meter dash, 28th (7.34); long jump, 18th (17-3)
Riley Klick — 1,600-meter run, 31st (5:16.26)
Cameron Maya — 400-meter dash, 44th (1:14.95)
Mohamed Mostafa — 200-meter dash, 53rd (33.83)
Jason Oquendo — 200-meter adsh, 51st (30.40)
Xavier Pena — 55-meter dash, 65th (8.60)
Allan Poole — 55-meter dash, 50th (7.72); 400-meter dash, 22nd (1:03.58)
Owen Sheetz — 800-meter run, 37th (2:34.19); 1,600-meter run, 28th (5:13.74)
Isaac Showers — 1,600-meter run, sixth (4:49.40)
Owen Showers — 1,600-meter run, 19th (5:09.79)
Jaime Torres — 400-meter dash, 43rd (1:14.24)
Carter Troain — 1,600-meter run, 36th (5:30.32); 3,000-meter run, 17th (11:00.11)
Ivan Velazquez — 800-meter run, 30th (2:31.39)
Daquee Williamson — 55-meter dash, 59th (8.10); pole vault, fourth (10-9)
Cody Zheng — 400-meter dash, 42nd (1:13.33)
4x200-Meter Relay — Jesus Alvarado, Kaivon Cotto, Dalbert Escotto and Kade Harbaugh, 15th (1:58.14)
4x400-Meter Relay — Carlos Marquez Sanchez, Mohamed Mostafa, Jason Oquendo and Xavier Pena, ninth (4:48.60); 10th (5:12.55)
4x800-Meter Relay — Riley Klick, Isaac Showers, Owen Showers and James Matthews, second (9:29.21); Naimi Younes, Kaivon Cotto, Ivan Velazquesz and Carter Troain, sixth (10:48.21)
Manheim Central
Nicholas Bair — 55-meter adsh, 44th (7.65); 200-meter dash, 38th (27.87)
Michael Greenwald — 800-meter run, 19th (2:24.96)
Brady Knier — 800-meter run, 24th (2:27.13)
Luke Redcay — 800-meter run, 11th (2:16.76)
Zach Witmer — 55-meter dash, 49th (7.60); long jump, 20th (17-0); high jump, ninth (5-2)
4x800-Meter Relay — first (9:27.26)
Northern Lebanon
Izaac Costanzo — 55-meter adsh, 56th (8.03)
Damien Fiore — 800-meter run, 23rd (2:26.13)
Gage Krall — 1,600-meter run, eighth (4:54.50)
Dylan Lambrecht — shot put, second (52-10)
GIRLS
Annvlle-Cleona
Gracen Kreider — triple jump, fourth (31-5)
Gracen Kreider — 55-meter hurdles, 18th (11.28)
Braetan Peters — 1,600-meter run, fifth (5:45.77)
Cedar Crest
Shayla Bonzelet — 200-meter dash, first (27.86); 400-meter dash, first (1:02.48)
Camille Bucks — high jump, seventh (4-8)
Brenna Chernich — 1,600-meter run, 25th (6:53.83)
Juliana Donley — 800-meter run, ninth (2:42.45)
Sarah Durning — 800-meter run, 22nd (2:57.22); 1,600-meter run, 17th (6:24.63)
Molly Heintzelman — pole vault first (10-3)
Emily Oriel — pole vault, fourth (9-3)
Jillian Tobias — 3,000-meter run, fourth (11:49.76)
Katelyn Waranavage — 800-meter run, 20th (2:53.68)
Gabby Warfield — 55-meter dash, 19th (8.28); 55-meter hurdles, 11th (10.82); long jump, fifth (14-3)
Sammy Yanez — 55-meter dash, 30th (8.64); 200-meter dash, 13th (30.87)
4x400-Meter Relay — Megan Heagy, Katelyn Waranavage, Sammy Yanez and Juliana Donley, second (4:45.94)
4x800-Meter Relay — Gwyneth Young, Jillian Tobias, Juliana Donley and Shayla Bonzelet, first (10:50.03)
Cocalico
Danielle Drain — shot put, 14th (23-6.75)
Kaia Martz — 55-meter dash, eighth (8.05); 400-meter dash, third (1:05.62)
Conestoga Valley
Emily Castronova — 800-meter run, fourth (2:33.71)
Jodyn Hock — 55-meter dash, ninth (8.10); 400-meter dash, fifth (1:06.29)
Elco
Carissa Bender — pole vault, second (10-3)
Riley Braun — high jump, 13th (4-4)
Madison Gery — 800-meter run, 32nd (3:10.75); high jump, third (4-10)
Haley Thunberg — long jump, 12th (13-0); triple jump, ninth (28-6); high jump, 14th (4-4)
Elizabethtown
Jordan Dirisio — 800-meter run, seventh (2:40.81)
Katrina Hook — 3,000-meter run, seventh (13:22.27)
Samantha Ippolito — 55-meter dash, 33rd (8.70); 200-meter dash, 21st (32.43)
Katie Locker — 800-meter run, first (2:24.94); 1,600-meter run, first (5:26.70)
Genevieve McDonald — 55-meter dash, 23rd (8.35); 200-meter dash, 25th (33.12)
Madeline Quinn — 3,000-meter run, second (10:39.61)
Julia Raybold — 400-meter dash, ninth (1:10.40)
Olivia Shenk — 800-meter run, 10th (2:44.40); 55-meter hurdles, 17th (11.09)
Breauna Wertman — 55-meter dash, 22nd (8.33); 200-meter dash, 11th (30.59)
Ruth Wright — 400-meter dash, 25th (1:15.13); 55-meter hurdles, 21st (11.79)
4x200-Meter Relay — Lilah Drager, Samantha Ippolito, Genevieve McDonald and Breauna Wertman, ninth (2:08.13)
Garden Spot
Lauren Horning — 400-meter dash, 29th (1:16.53)
Bryna Kelly — 55-meter hurdles, seventh (10.58); high jump, fourth (4-10)
Logan Martin — shot put, 16th (22-8.5)
Hempfield
Mariana Agadis — 55-meter dash, 44th (9.21); 200-meter dash, 39th (34.98)
Elowyn Crescenzi — 200-meter dash, 40th (35.95); 400-meter dash, 39th (1:24.76)
Megan Grube — 400-meter dash, second (1:03.35); 55-meter hurdles, 16th (11.07)
Paige Harrington — 1,600-meter run, 15th (6:22.83); 3,000-meter run, sixth (12:32.54)
Bella Hollenbach — 400-meter dash, 11th (1:10.82); 800-meter run, 19th (2:53.56)
Gabriella Hollinger — 1,600-meter run, 11th (6:02.81)
Amber Howard — 55-meter dash, 46th (9.28); 200-meter dash, 36th (34.79)
Shyla Meachaw — long jump, 21st (11-0)
Sara Olujic — 400-meter dash, 28th (1:16.49)
Cahsia Page — 55-meter dash, first (7.47 final, 7.72 prelim); 55-meter hurdles, first (9.17 final, 9.45 prelim)
Tasha Sauder — 55-meter dash, 18th (8.28); shot put, 10th (25-1)
Mia Sheldon — 200-meter dash, 31st (33.68)
Brooklynne Smith — 55-meter adsh, 17th (8.24); long jump, 17th (11-7)
4x200-Meter Relay — second (1:58.13); 12th (2:16.93)
Lampeter-Strasburg
Hannah Gawne — 200-meter dash, second (28.90)
Micah Gordley — 1,600-meter run, third (5:45.05)
Tori Heiserman — long jump, eighth (13-5.5)
Bella Howells — 55-meter hurdles, sixth (10.57 final, 10.54 prelim)
Aubrey Magana — 1,600-meter run, 10th (5:59.85)
Alexis Moran — high jump, second (4-10); triple jump, sixth (30-2)
Jessie Salgado — 55-meter dash, 43rd (9.12); 200-meter dash, 28th (33.45)
Hannah Schultheis — 400-meter dash, 19th (1:13.12); 55-meter hurdles, 12th (10.89)
Amy Vidal — shot put, eighth (25-9.5)
Lyndi Wall — 55-meter dash, second (7.52 final, 7.73 prelim)
Tara Wehibe — high jump, ninth (4-8)
Madison Weichler — 55-meter dash, 12th (8.15)
4x200-Meter Relay — Lyndi Wall, Madison Weichler, Tori Heiserman and Hannah Gawne, first (1:57.15)
Lebanon
Isabella Cole — 200-meter dash, 41st (36.31); long jump, 14th (12-5)
Denise Colon Olivencia —400-meter dash, 27th (1:16.29)
Anabel Fortuna — 400-meter dash, 32nd (1:19.13)
Nayzeth Guzman Castillo — 800-meter run, 27th (3:03.63)
Alana Haggerty — 400-meter dash, 38th (1:24.52)
Isabella Hoffman — 1,600-meter run, 20th (6:33.54)
Stevanie Javier — 55-meter dash, 31st (8.65)
Ashley Jocham — 400-meter dash, seventh (1:09.86); 1,600-meter run, seventh (5:55.19)
Jalynn Jusino — 55-meter dash, 49th (9.49); 400-meter dash, 37th (1:23.92)
Eve Rohena — high jump, 19th (4-2)
Bern Sandoval — 800-meter run, 34th (3:18.02); 1,600-meter run, 27th (7:28.80)
Kaitlyn Torres — 55-meter dash, 42nd (9.10); pole vault, seventh (7-3)
Chelsea Wagner — 55-meter dash, 50th (9.51); 200-meter dash, 43rd (37.09); pole vault, ninth (6-3)
4x200-Meter Relay — 11th (2:16.33)
4x800-Meter Relay — Ashley Jocham, Isabella Hoffman, Denise Colon Olivencia and Nayzeth Guzman Castillo, second (12:08.08)
Manheim Central
Halie Mayfield — 800-meter run, 15th (2:50.35)
Olivia Sunderland — 1,600-meter run, 26th (6:58.96)
Northern Lebanon
Tessa Berdinka — 800-meter run, 31st (3:07.93)
Halie Mullins — 55-meter hurdles, ninth (10.66); high jump, 22nd (4-2)
Ashley Rich — high jump, t20th (4-2)
Sara Rich — 55-meter hurdles, 19th (11.29); long jump, ninth (13-5)
4x200-Meter Relay — Tori Hollinger, Sara Rich, Ashley Rich and Halie Mullins, 10th (2:10.54)