After not playing for more than 40 minutes, it would have been understandable if Saint Anselm’s Emily Bevens was cold — especially considering the drop in temperature and the whipping winds that took over at Millersville University on Friday night.
The junior midfielder looked anything but, however, stepping onto the field a minute into the second overtime period and converting a penalty stoke to lift Saint Anselm over East Stroudsburg 1-0 in an NCAA Division II field hockey semifinal.
“We practice them all season, but you never expect that you’re going to be shooting for the game-winning goal in double overtime for the national championship,” Bevens said.
The goal not only was Bevens’ first of the season, but also sent the Hawks to their first national championship game. Awaiting Saint Anselm in Sunday’s final, set for 1 p.m. back at Millersville, will be West Chester, a 2-0 winner over Kutztown in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.
Top-ranked West Chester (19-1) earned a number of early chances on Friday, but failed to crack a stout Kutztown (15-7) defense.
The fourth-ranked Golden Bears, who reached the NCAA semifinals for the first time since 1982, turned away three corners and kept the game scoreless until the final 11 seconds of the first quarter. After Kat Roncoroni’s goal, West Chester doubled its lead on another corner, with eight minutes left in the half as Marre Corver deflected Sydney Ostroski’s shot into the back of the net.
“I think we started off panicked a little bit,” West Chester’s Caitlin Kelly said. “I don’t really know why that was the case, but we pulled it together. I’m really proud of the team and how we were able to come back after not starting out on the right foot.”
The Golden Rams couldn’t capitalize on a number of opportunities in the second half, including a corner late in the fourth quarter that was blocked by Kutztown’s Mackenzie Fuhrman, a Manheim Township graduate.
Fuhrman saw her shot on a second-half corner, Kutztown’s first of the game, also blocked. The Golden Bears only managed one shot on goal in the rest of the game.
“Today was a great win for us, scoring some early goals and then, most particularly, getting back on defense,” West Chester coach Amy Cohen said. “I think we played flawlessly in our recovery defense, which is how I think we were able to get the win.”
Defense controlled the nightcap, with No. 2 East Stroudsburg holding a 2-1 lead in corners and a 1-0 advantage in shots at halftime.
The Warriors (19-3) got the first look of the third quarter as Manheim Central graduate Hannah Barbush passed the ball ahead to Celeste Veenstra, but the shot went wide. East Stroudsburg earned two corners in the quarter, but Emily Spangler saw her first shot saved by goalie Julia Hand and the second went wide.
Hand’s biggest stop, however, came with just under 10 minutes left in regulation.
Veenstra took off down the near sideline before threading a pass between two defenders. That set up Maddie Kline one-on-one with the goalie, but Hand stretched out to just kick away the ball.
Things remained scoreless until Bevens, who hadn’t been in the game since the second quarter, fired into the lower left corner of the cage and closed out Saint Anselm’s (20-2) 20th shutout of the season.
“Our game plan, we didn’t want to give them any offensive corners because those kids can shoot the ball,” Saint Anselm coach Carolyn King-Robitaille said. “We had a few there, made some great saves, so great defensive plays and survived them and that’s all you need to do. They’re such an excellent team and it was such a great game.”