STATE COLLEGE - Late in the third quarter Saturday, a Michigan State defender got in the face of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford just as Clifford uncorked a pass.

The resulting throw was like a fluttering infield popup. Michigan State corner Shakur Brown stood under it waiting for a room-service interception. Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson leaped and snared the ball out of the air and Brown’s hands, one-handed.

Dotson came down out of bounds, so it went down as an incomplete pass. It was also, perhaps, a game-saving play. On the next snap, Dotson made another catch, way in bounds, and turned it into an electric 36-yard gain.

Then Parker Washington, Robin to Dotson’s Batman, caught one in space and juked his way to a 26-yarder that led to a touchdown.

A possession later Washington turned an intermediate route into a 49-yard TD. And just four plays after that Dotson circled under a punt, made a Spartan miss and was off, rumbling to a back-breaking 81-yard TD.

Penn State was losing when this sequence began. When it was over, so, effectively, was the game.

Penn State trumped a ponderous first half with a dominant second, erased a 21-10 deficit and beat the Spartans, 39-24 at empty Beaver Stadium.

“I didn’t say a whole lot (at halftime),’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said. “It’s not like I set off fireworks in there. It’s about making corrections.’’

The Lions clearly made some adjustments at halftime, and they clearly worked, especially on the defensive side. The turnaround began when the Lions held Michigan State (2-5) to a field goal, after it had first-and-goal at the Penn State 4 in the third quarter.

But was Dotson, more than any other Lions, who refused to lose Saturday.

It might have been the best individual performance by a Penn State player since Saquon Barkley’s masterpiece at Iowa in 2017.

“I think I’ve grown in a lot of areas,’’ Dotson said, “but the biggest is my mentality, knowing that my role was going to be bigger now, and I was going to be the guy and bring it every week.’’

One of the countless oddities of this season is that Penn State’s best player has come from what was seen going in as its shakiest position-group, wide receiver.

Heck, Washington, a true freshman whose spectacular leaping catch produced Penn State’s second TD, might be the Lions’ second-best player.

It was Penn State’s third straight win after an 0-5 start. It was the Lions’ first win at home in 2020. The last season in which the Lions didn’t win at home was 1918, which America was also in the throes of a public-health crisis.

“It’s hard to do, the way this team has stuck together,’’ Franklin said. “I’m very proud of everybody.’’

Penn State will apparently have a to-be-determined game Friday or Saturday as part of the Big Ten Conference’s plus-one weekend. It may or may not be invited to a bowl game, and it may or may not accept the invite.

Despite the win, it was a wan, even melancholy day. There were zero spectators due to the restrictions Gov. Wolf issued Thursday. It was Senior Day, but the pre-game ceremony was without even the players’ families, except for video greetings played on the scoreboard.

(Credit the family of defensive end Shaka Toney for creating what was practically a production number.)

When it was over, the players sang the alma-mater to cardboard cut-outs of the student cheering section. Then they rang the Victory Bell.

After that, few of the Lions’ veteran players stayed on the field. They wandered around, or sat on the field and stared, or grabbed banners that had been hung at field level and draped them on their shoulders.

They didn’t know quite what to do, but they didn’t want to leave.