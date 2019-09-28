Another week, another nationally ranked opponent for the Millersville Marauders.
Just like the first two matchups, this one resulted in another lopsided loss for Millersville.
Quarterback Paul Dooley ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as No. 16 West Chester thumped the Marauders 48-7 in the PSAC East opener Saturday afternoon on Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.
Dooley wasted little time getting the Rams (1-0 PSAC East, 4-0 overall) going. On their second play from scrimmage, he took a quarterback draw 50 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead just 95 seconds into the game.
"We just have to stop with the early mistakes and giving up the big plays early," said Millersville coach J.C. Morgan. "We then have to sustain some early momentum with moving the ball."
That didn't happen.
Millersville (0-1, 1-3) didn't pick up a first down on its first five possessions. The sixth time they had the ball, the Marauders picked up a pair of first downs, but fumbled the ball away near midfield late in the first half.
The Rams, already ahead 17-0, made MU pay when Dooley hit Dan Neuhaus for a 10-yard scoring strike, giving the Rams a 24-0 lead at the break.
In the opening half, Millersville had two turnovers that led to 14 WCU points. The Marauder offense was held to just 38 yards, while the Rams had 238.
"We're making critical mistakes that are giving the other teams momentum," said Morgan. "When we start to get some momentum, we made some mistakes that took it back."
Scoring drought
Trailing 41-0 early in the fourth quarter, Millersville got on the board with a 19-yard TD pass from Collin Shank to Evan Morrill.
That ended a scoring drought that spanned over 12 quarters and nearly 185 minutes. The last time the Marauders scored was the third quarter of their opening-week win at Pace.
Before Saturday's score, MU had surrendered 147 unanswered points.
Key statistic
Millersville finished with 7 yards rushing on 26 carries and had only 179 total yards of offense.
Shank completed 15 of 30 passes for 172 yards, but was sacked five times and had pressure most other times he dropped back.
"It's tough right now," Morgan said of the running game woes. "It's forcing us to be one dimensional and you start to see the result of that."
Losing skid
In consecutive losses to IUP, Slippery Rock and the Rams, Millersville has been outscored 151-7. In those losses, MU has eight turnovers, including five against West Chester.
"As a coaching staff, we try to put the focus on how we're performing more than who we're playing," said Morgan. "For us to get better and for us to make improvements, we have to clean ourselves up first. We have some work to do in that regard."
Up next
The Marauders head to East Stroudsburg next Saturday (12:05 p.m.) to face the Warriors.
"We have to come together as a family," said Morgan. "The message in the locker room was there's no quit in the family. We're going to come back tomorrow and be ready to go."