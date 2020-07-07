It turns out the Lancaster-Lebanon League produced a pair of PIAA Class 2A state-championship swimmers after all.

While that meet never took place — slated for March 13-14 inside Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium, but canceled because of coronavirus concerns — the PIAA recently awarded medals to the top eight qualifiers in each event, based on seeding times.

That meant Class 2A gold medals for a pair of Lancaster County swimmers: Donegal’s Jordynn Park in the girls 100-yard breaststroke, and Cocalico’s Zach Sherk in the boys 100 breaststroke.

Sherk added a silver medal in the 50 freestyle event, and Park also earned a seventh-place medal for her seeding time in the 100 butterfly.

Donegal’s Jake Houck picked up a silver in the 100 butterfly and a bronze in the 100 freestyle for his seeding times, while Indians’ teammate Ethan Shonk snared a fifth-place medal in the 100 backstroke.

Meanwhile, Donegal’s Claire O’Neill picked up an eighth-place medal in the 200 individual medley event, and Northern Lebanon’s Brookelle Anderson earned a pair of medals: fourth place in the 50 freestyle and eight place in the 100 freestyle.

Park earned the No. 1 seed in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:03.50, and her 100 butterfly time was a 56.91. Park will be back in the pool for her senior season for Donegal later this year.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sherk’s 100 breaststroke time was a sizzling 56.53, a Cocalico and District Three record. His 21.08 time in the 50 freestyle is also a school mark, as Sherk bagged league and district titles in his signature events this past season.

A recent Cocalico grad, Sherk will continue his swimming career at the University of Delaware.

Cocalico School District welcomes our newest PIAA State Champion-Zachary Sherk (GOLD-100 Breaststroke, SILVER-50 Freestyle)-CONGRATS pic.twitter.com/uxfCLZ6Qri — Cocalico Athletics (@CocalicoSports) July 6, 2020

Houck had a 50.38 seed time in the 100 butterfly, and a 45.93 qualifying time in the 100 freestyle, after winning District Three titles in those events earlier in the season. Houck will continue his career at Penn State, as he preps for the Olympic Trials.

In the 100 backstroke event, Shonk clocked in with a 52.89 to earn his No. 5 seed in the Class 2A state finals. He was the District Three champ in his signature event this past season.

O’Neill’s seeding time in the 200 IM was a 2:09.10, while Anderson clocked in with a 24.45 in the 50 freestyle and a 53.21 in the 100 freestyle.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77