Following a Week One nonleague loss to Elizabethtown, Donegal headed to Pequea Valley on Friday to open its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three slate.
In Kinzers, the Indians captured their first victory of the 2019 football season, defeating the Braves 56-7.
X’s and O’s: In Week One, the Indians’ Wing-T offense couldn’t gain substantial yardage on the ground, eking out a mere 55 rushing yards on 28 carries. It was junior quarterback Trent Weaver who rallied Donegal through the air, completing 12 of 22 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.
However, amid flashes of brilliance, Weaver threw two interceptions inside the Red Zone, which thwarted the Indians’ hopes of a come-from-behind victory in the first week.
Also in Week One, Pequea Valley let Kennard-Dale — another Wing-T offense — rack up 338 rushing yards in its season opener.
The Indians mirrored Kennard-Dale’s strategy Friday, committing to a smash-mouth, run-heavy game-plan designed to pound the Braves’ defense into submission. This approach took some of the pressure off Weaver, who completed 7 of 9 passes for 126 yards and four touchdowns.
Key statistics: The Indians, led by senior Joe Fox, amassed 281 rushing yards on 47 carries. Pequea Valley’s offense, unable to establish any sort of momentum, was held to just 87 total yards. Braves’ quarterback Collin Bailey completed 3 of 9 passes for 13 yards. He also ran for 18 yards and a 2-yard score on nine carries.
Turning point: With just over 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Weaver sealed the Braves’ fate on a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Jacob Shoemaker. From there, Donegal was off to the races, tacking on an additional 28 points by halftime.
Stars of the game: Shoemaker caught six passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. Fox ran for 118 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.
Up next: As the Section Three matchups continue in Week Three, Pequea Valley will host Lebanon while Donegal returns home against Columbia.