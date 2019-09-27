Donegal maintained its one-game edge in the Lancaster-Lebanon Section Three race Friday night, dispatching Octorara 28-13 in Mount Joy.
“We started a bit sluggish but picked it up after halftime — (had) a good second half and finished the game. Happy about that,” Donegal head coach Chad Risberg said.
Scoreless through the first quarter, Trent Weaver hit Jake Shoemaker for a 20-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 88-yard drive for the Indians (5-0 L-L, 5-1 overall).
Three plays later, the Braves (2-3, 2-4) tied the game when Jansen Schempp connected with a wide-open James Taylor for a 65-yard touchdown.
But the Indians answered back, piecing together an 18-play, 77-yard drive finished by a Joe Fox (28 carries-176 yards) 3-yard touchdown run.
Turning point
The Indians misplayed the opening kickoff of the second half and were pinned inside the 10 and punted after a quick three-and-out. A short punt and 20-yard return gave Octorara the ball at the Donegal 22, which lead to Logan Forte’s 1-yard touchdown.
But on the point after attempt, Mason Ober and Joe Grillo broke through the line and blocked Dylan Smith’s attempt, giving Donegal a 14-13 advantage with 8:06 left in the game. Donegal answered with a with a 13-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by a 6-yard Garrett Blake touchdown run.
Star of the game
Blake had 17 carries for 102 yard and two second-half touchdowns.
Key statistic
The Indians were 3 for 3 on fourth-down attempts and followed each conversion with a touchdown on the next play.
Quotable
“It just depends on where we are on the field-inside the 20 and if we just need 3 or 4 yards — that's our go area,” Risberg said.
Up next
Donegal will host Elco next Friday, while Octorara will welcome Lancaster Catholic.