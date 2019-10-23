A week after seeing their Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey championship hopes come to an end at Penn Manor, Donegal was back at Comet Field on Wednesday. This time, the Indians weren't ready to see their season come to an end.
Morgan Saunders scored twice and the defense carried a shutout into the final two minutes of play as Donegal powered past Lampeter-Strasburg 3-1 in the first round of the District Three Class 2A playoffs.
Unfortunately, Donegal was the only L-L team to leave Penn Manor with a spot in Saturday's quarterfinals. In the opening game of the doubleheader, Elco fell to Fleetwood 2-0 in Class 1A.
"We didn't have the outcome we wanted last week and to come back and have that resilience and that fight today, that we came out strong, that was an awesome showing for our team," Donegal coach Amanda Janney Misselhorn said.
No. 9 Donegal (13-6) maintained possession for most of Wednesday's clash, but No. 8 L-S refused to let anything through.
The L-L champion Pioneers (15-5-1) turned away five corners in the first 20 minutes while goalie Alexis Garrett halted a breakaway by Donegal's Emma Miller.
Garrett stopped another advance with just over seven minutes left in the first half, but Donegal was awarded a penalty stroke and Morgan Saunders converted for the 1-0 lead.
Morgan Saunders converts the penalty stroke, giving Donegal a 1-0 lead over L-S. #D3FieldHockey pic.twitter.com/14MtfIHdTo— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) October 23, 2019
The Indians doubled the advantage four minutes later as Reagan Clark took a pass across the front of the cage and tapped the ball in from the left post.
L-S tried to shift the momentum, opening the second half with three corners in the first three minutes, but Donegal goalie CC Emswiler stopped one and Lydia Miller came up with a big block on a second attempt.
Donegal took aim with four consecutive corners with just under 13 minutes on the clock, but L-S turned them all away, including a defensive save from Keiva Middleton.
There was no stopping Donegal's next shot.
Donegal pulls ahead 3-0 on this corner. Morgan Saunders credited with the goal, her second of the night. 8:28 to play. #D3FieldHockey pic.twitter.com/2ULkoA42JZ— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) October 24, 2019
Saunders took the insert on a corner and found an opening, firing a rocket into the back of the cage for a 3-0 lead with 8:28 to play.
L-S made sure its season didn't end with a shutout, earning a corner with 1:20 left. Jocelyn Branco slid the ball from the top of the circle to Chloe Blantz for the score from the left side.
With the win, Donegal continues its quest for a record sixth straight district title on Saturday with a rematch of last year's championship game. Top-seeded Palmyra (16-3) awaits after a 7-0 win over No. 16 Cocalico (10-9) on Wednesday.
“I can’t wait,” Saunders said of the rematch. “They’re a really good team and they have good skill execution, so I think it’s going to be a challenge, but a good challenge for us. With a little practice, we’ll be ready for them.”
Chloe Blantz ends the shutout on this corner. L-S now trails Donegal 3-1. #D3FieldHockey pic.twitter.com/lmEqZQEOAC— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) October 24, 2019
Saturday's quarterfinals will also bring a meeting with the top seed for No. 8 Fleetwood in Class 1A.
The Tigers (14-4), who will face Greenwood (14-1-2), brought the pressure early, but No. 9 Elco held its ground defensively.
Goalie Sarah Shollenberger had five saves in the first half, including a dive back into the cage to stop a bounding ball midway through the period. Kylie Stine added a pair of big blocks before Fleetwood broke through at the two minute mark.
Casey Dewald, who scored both the Tigers' goals, took it in herself, sliding the ball into the far corner of the cage for the 1-0 lead at the half.
Elco (11-6-1) came out of the break with an extra intensity, taking the first shot of the second period, which was saved, before watching a corner attempt bounce just wide of the cage. The Raiders got two more looks, but Anya Kissinger's fast break was stopped just inside the circle and her corner attempt was blocked.
Instead, Dewald connected again, this time converting on a corner with 6:30 to play.
“Our defense stood strong, as they have all season, and our keeper was phenomenal,” Elco coach Kelsey Thorley said. “We’ve grown a lot as a team this year and we’re setting a tone for what Elco hockey is becoming.”
Another corner, another near miss for Elco. Raiders trailing Fleetwood 1-0 with 23:40 to play. #D3FieldHockey pic.twitter.com/rtykTtItOl— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) October 23, 2019