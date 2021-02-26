On the same night the L-L League contested its semifinals, there were several other games with intriguing back stories and/or postseason implications on Thursday’s slate. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of news mixed in there …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Ephrata 38, Manheim Township 33 — We had an inkling that this would be a hotly contested contest, and it was. Jasmine Griffin hit three 3’s and bucketed 15 points, and the Mountaineers (12-4 overall) took a 22-17 lead at the break and then fended off the Blue Streaks (9-8) in the second half. Gianna Smith poured in a season-high 15 points for Township. … As for the D3-6A ramifications for both teams, Ephrata started the week on the 4-line, and the Streaks were at No. 10, sandwiched in between L-L League neighbors Warwick and Cedar Crest in a 12-team bracket. Prior to Saturday night’s deadline, Warwick has a date with McCaskey on Friday, while Cedar Crest takes on Conestoga Valley, also on Friday. Ephrata and Township have wrapped up their regular-season slates — the Mounts as the Section 2 co-champs.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

NONLEAGUE

Donegal 49, Octorara 15 — For the first time this season, the Indians are in the win column. Sophia Floyd popped in 14 points, and host Donegal (1-13) sprinted to a 37-9 halftime cushion and never looked back, handing rookie skipper Matthew Warner his first W in Mount Joy. Ja’syah James scored 7 points for the Braves, who remained winless, yes. But Octorara (0-13) still has two more cracks at a dub this season: Friday at York Tech and then Monday at Schuylkill Valley. Donegal has one game to go, Saturday at home vs. Manheim Central, which will be back on the court for the first time since Feb. 16. The Barons, currently sitting at No. 13 in a 16-team bracket, are safe for the D3-5A playoffs.

Northern Lebanon 50, Lebanon 31 — The host Vikings needed a victory to remain in the D3-4A playoff chase, and they got the job done against their backyard rivals. Ashlyn Messinger (21 points) and Rachel Papson (13 points with four 3’s) paced the offense, and Northern Lebanon (8-8) closed the game on a 15-6 clip to subdue the Cedars. Giahny Correa popped in 17 points for Lebanon. The Cedars (2-17) still have a makeup game vs. McCaskey on their docket, but at last check, that game was not going to be rescheduled. As for Northern Lebanon, the Vikings are sitting on the 12-line in the D3-4A race, where the top 10 teams get in. Northern Lebanon has a game at D3-4A No. 10 Schuylkill Valley on Saturday; Susquehanna Township, which beat Lebanon earlier this week, is at No. 11. So there’s still some maneuvering to do in 4A, and the Vikings are still very much in that mix. Stay tuned.

Lancaster Country Day 59, Kennard-Dale 46 — In a must-win situation to stay inside the bubble for a D3-2A playoff slot, the host Cougars answered the bell. Genesis Meadows (24 points with four 3’s), Piper Graham (career-high 18 points with three 3’s) and Kiana Wakefield (15 points) led the offensive charge, and Country Day (7-9) built a 28-20 halftime lead and never wavered against the Rams. Meadows continued her torrid stretch drive; the soph is scoring at a 23.1 clip with 18 3’s in the last seven games, and the Cougars have four wins over that stretch to put them at No. 4 — and in the 4-team bracket — in the D3-2A power ratings. Country Day is the back-to-back reigning D3-1A champ, and bumped up to 2A this season.

York Suburban 54, Solanco 20 — One night after posting a frenetic, come-from-behind crossover win at Elco, the Golden Mules came up short in their regular-season finale over in York County. Grace Hare hit five 3’s and scored 15 points, and the host Trojans bolted to a 31-10 lead at intermission, rained down 10 3-pointers in all, and held Solanco (9-11) to 10 points in each half. Nikki Trout scored 6 points for the Mules, who are on the outside looking in at a D3-5A playoff spot. Solanco needed a win Thursday to cap a .500 season — after a 0-5 getaway.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Also Thursday, Section 1 champ Hempfield and Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic clinched spots in the L-L League championship game with semifinal-round wins. The Black Knights rallied past Section 5 winner Lancaster Mennonite, while the Crusaders topped Section 3 champ Cocalico. Here are those game stories …

* Can’t say for sure how much gas Cocalico will have left in the tank, but the Eagles — 24 hours after falling to Lancaster Catholic in the league semifinals — will be right back at it Friday, hosting Penn Manor in their regular-season finale. That game will count toward Cocalico’s power rating; the Eagles are sitting on the 4-line in D3-5A. … Warwick, which is jostling with Manheim Township and Cedar Crest for the final D3-6A slots, faces a must-have game at home vs. McCaskey. Warwick fended off Penn Manor on Wednesday. ... Cedar Crest also wraps up its regular-season docket with a game at Conestoga Valley on Friday. It seems like the Buckskins play every night, doesn’t it? CV finishes up with McCaskey on Saturday.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Cedar Crest at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Warwick, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage