Kiera Baughman capped her four-year run as a key cog on Donegal’s girls basketball team with an unforgettable senior season this past winter.

There were those eye-popping 23.7 points per game, second-best in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Plus a spot on the Section Four all-star team, an all-defensive team nod, and section MVP honors.

Monday, Baughman added another gold nugget to her resume.

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania recruit earned a second-team spot on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 5A All-State Team. Sports writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the teams; Class 6A and Class 5A were released Monday, and no L-L League players made the 6A list.

Baughman was the lone local player named in Class 5A. The Class 4A and Class 3A lists will be released Tuesday, and the Class 2A and Class 1A honorees will be announced Wednesday.

Baughman, a combo guard with ball-handling and scoring abilities aplenty, finished her prep career with 1,777 points, tops in Donegal’s program history. This past season, Baughman drilled 23 3-pointers and she made 79 percent of her free throws — 92 of 117.

Baughman scored 30 or more points in a game six times in her senior season, including back-to-back 33-point games at the end of the regular season; she finished her career with a flourish, averaging 29.0 points with seven 3-pointers in her final five prep games.

Three other District Three players joined Baughman on the Class 5A list: Twin Valley senior Peyton McDaniel on the first team, Mechanicsburg junior Talia Gilliard on the second team, and Gettysburg sophomore Anne Bair — younger sister of Linden Hall rookie coach Ellen Bair — on the third team.

Archbishop Wood junior Kaitlyn Orihel was tabbed Class 5A Player of the Year after helping the Vikings reach the state quarterfinals, and Chartiers Valley skipper Tim McConnell earned Class 5A Coach of the Year honors, as his Colts reached the state quarterfinals and will carry a 57-game winning streak into next season.

The PIAA girls winning streak record belongs to Lancaster Catholic, with 61 in a row.

Two District Three players earned spots on the Class 6A list, both on the third team: Cumberland Valley junior Julie Jekot, a La Salle commit, and Red Lion junior Makiah Shaw.

Central Bucks West senior sniper Maddie Burke, a Penn State recruit, was named Class 6A Player of the Year after helping the Bucks win the District One title, and North Allegheny skipper Spencer Stefko was tabbed Class 6A Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to the WPIAL championship and into the state quarterfinals.

CLASS 5A

First Team

Lexi Jackson, Gateway, 6-4, Sr., 15.1 points per game

Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-10, So., 16.7

Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-7, Sr., 14.3

Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 6-0, Sr., 23.0

Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-9, Jr., 15.1

Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, Sr., 15.4

Second Team

Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, So., 15.3

Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 5-6, Sr., 23.7

Talia Gilliard, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.0

Kennedie Montue, Plum, 5-11, Jr., 22.1

Mya Murray, Uniontown, 6-3, Sr., 23.4

Peyton Pinkney, Woodland Hills, 6-0, Jr., 13.7

Third Team

Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, So., 10.1

Riley DeRubbo, Washington Trinity, 5-9, Sr., 16.7

Tamaiah Glover, Nueva Esperanza, 6-3, Sr., 28.3

Grace Niekelski, Mount St. Joseph, 6-0, Jr., 15.6

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-8, So., 14.9

Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-10, So., 21.5

Player of the Year — Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year — Tim McConnell, Chartiers Valley

* Chartiers Valley senior Megan McConnell was named all-state for the fourth year in a row, and Twin Valley senior Peyton McDaniel and Archbishop Wood junior Kaitlyn Orihel are now three-time all-state selections. … Tim McConnell repeated as Coach of the Year in Class 5A, one year after leading the Colts to an undefeated state-championship run. Chartiers Valley was undefeated again heading into the state quarterfinals before the season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. … Peyton McDaniel, a James Madison recruit, finished her career with 2,102 points, and was tabbed Berks County Player of the Year. … First-Team selections Lexi Jackson (Kent State) and Erin Sweeney (Drexel) are Division I recruits.

CLASS 6A

First Team

Maya Bokunewicz, State College, 6-1, Sr., 20.8 points per game

Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny, 5-8, Sr., 17.3

Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0, Sr., 12.4

Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, Jr., 19.3

Bella Smuda, Downingtown East, 6-5, Sr., 18.9

Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3, Sr., 12.7

Second Team

Talya Brugler, Nazareth, 6-0, Jr., 19.1

Emily Chmiel, Central Bucks East, 6-0, Jr., 18.0

Maddie Dziezgowski, Bethel Park, 5-11, Sr., 15.9

Caranda Perea, Altoona, 6-2, Sr., 15.1

Olivia Westphal, Bethel Park, 5-9, Jr., 14.8

Third Team

Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, So., 22.0

Olivia Gribble, Norwin, 5-8, Sr., 16.1

Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-10, Jr., 12.0

Colette Mulderig, Scranton, 6-3, Sr., 16.7

Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, So., 14.5

Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-7, So., 12.0

Makiah Shaw, Red Lion, 6-0, Jr., 16.0

Player of the Year — Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West

Coach of the Year — Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny

* Upper Dublin senior Jackie Vargas, a Lehigh recruit, earned first-team honors for the third year in a row, and CB West’s Maddie Burke, the Class 6A POY, earned her third all-state nod. … First-Team picks Maya Bokunewicz (Rice), Lizzy Groetsch (Penn), Bella Smuda (Liberty) and Lucy Olsen (Villanova) are also ticketed for Division I programs.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage