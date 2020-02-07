WEST LAWN — After a regular season without a single Lancaster-Lebanon League record being broken, it was more than time for one to fall on Friday night.
Donegal's Jake Houck was happy to oblige, not just busting the league and meet records, but also the pool mark at Wilson's Roy G. Snyder Natatorium on the first night of the L-L League Swimming Championships.
The senior led in the first lap of the 100-yard butterfly, but truly pulled away on the final 25 yards, winning by 3.10 seconds and defending his title in the event with a 49.95 finish. The time beat the record he set at last year's championship by 0.27 seconds.
“I felt pretty good the first 50, but coming into that last 25, that last 15 yards, I really locked it up,” Houck said. “I just hoped I could push myself as far as I could underwater and just have myself glide into the finish. I was hoping to go (48 seconds); I wanted to try and get my best time to put me into a good spot going into states and districts, but, overall, I'm happy with it.”
Donegal’s Jake Houck defends his title — & breaks the #LLSwimming & meet records he set last year (50.22) — with a 49.95 finish in the 100 fly. @godonegalsports pic.twitter.com/o9W2wZFVZ8— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 8, 2020
Houck was one of just two swimmers to repeat as a league champion Friday. Manheim Township's Gabby Stramara was the other, winning the girls 100 butterfly by 1.13 seconds. The sophomore also swam in the winning 200 medley relay as the Township girls finished the first day in first place with 55 points.
Section One rival Hempfield sits just two points behind with Maggie Shaffer leading the way, taking bronze in the 100 fly and a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle. The Black Knights also finished third in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays in addition to second and third-place finishes in the 50 freestyle.
Manheim Township’s Gabby Stramara (lane 4) defends her title in the 100 fly, winning in 57.00. #LLSwimming pic.twitter.com/NXwdhze9db— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 8, 2020
The Township boys also finished in the Day 1 lead, albeit only 2.5 points ahead of Penn Manor.
The Comets picked up their first big win in the 200 medley relay, with Sam Lutter pulling ahead in the breaststroke leg before teammates Wes Kendig and Andrew Pursel closed out a one-second win over Township. The same foursome, led off by Pan Kunyu, earned 18 big points with another one-second win in the 200 freestyle relay.
Township used its depth to accumulate 59.5 points on the night, led by Jackson Prevost's three-second win in the 200 freestyle.
After missing last year's meet because of illness, Cocalico's Zach Sherk didn't have a title to defend, but made sure to “make a statement” by winning gold in the 50 freestyle.
“That was a fast 50 freestyle heat,” the senior said with a laugh after finishing in a personal-best 21.19.
“I just hit that water and ... I was in lane two, so off my turn, I saw everyone and I was like, 'Whoa.' I did not expect that coming out of the gates like that,” Sherk admitted of his lead. “Honestly, it was the best time of my life, and I don't even remember half of the race. I took one breath, saw I was still ahead and said, 'All right, I've got to put my head down and finish now.’ ”
Sherk will get a chance to finish with one more individual gold when the league championships conclude tomorrow. After a time change by the league, competition is now set to resume at 4 p.m. at Wilson with the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Cocalico’s Zach Sherk (lane 2) wins the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.19. Ephrata’s Thomas McGillan (lane 4) 2nd #LLSwimming pic.twitter.com/6shFjOGmqL— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 8, 2020
•••
LANCASTER-LEBANON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Wilson
BOYS
200 MEDLEY RELAY
1. Penn Manor (P. Kunyu, S. Lutter, W. Kendig, A. Pursel), 1:37.50; 2. Manheim Township (E. Gocotano, L. Brandsema, H. Gingrich, C. Paladino), 1:38.41; 3. Cocalico (R. Brubaker, Z. Sherk, N. Molignoni, R. Gehman), 1:40.66; 4. Cedar Crest (A. Meade, L. Smith, N. Kline, E. Perez), 1:44.73; 5. Ephrata (C. Freeman, C. Jones, L. Knopsnyder, P. Miller), 1:45.48; 6. Elizabethtown (R. Runnels, W. Rachael, B. Azzalina, S. Azzalina), 1:45.83; 7. Lancaster Catholic (C. Mikula, B. Young, K. Draeger, O. Chairs), 1:46.13; 8. Hempfield (A. McHugh, X. Hughes, W. Russell, J. Sescilla), 1:53.10.
200 FREESTYLE
1. J. Prevost, MT, 1:43.77; 2. T. Lance, War, 1:46.43; 3. E. Shonk, Don, 1:46.50; 4. T. McGillan, Eph, 1:47.94; 5. (t) C. Simes, Eph, S. Cliff, MT, 1:52.48; 7. L. Fry, Don, 1:54.49; 8. N. Kline, CC, 1:54.64.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
1. S. Lutter, PM, 1:59.07; 2. L. Smith, CC, 2:00.13; 3. J. Moll, War, 2:01.62; 4. T. Besnoff, MT, 2:02.40; 5. G. Calhoun, MT, 2:02.69; 6. C. Jones, Eph, 2:04.87; 7. L. Knopsnyder, Eph, 2:05.83; 8. D. Hartranft, GS, 2:07.09.
50 FREESTYLE
1. Z. Sherk, Coc, 21.19; 2. T. McGillan, Eph, 21.58; 3. B. Azzalina, E-town, 21.98; 4. A. Pursel, PM, 22.03; 5. C. Fulton, McC, 22.13; 6. M. Gehman, MC, 22.19; 7. C. Hidalgo, Leb, 22.38; 8. C. Paladino, MT, 22.56,
100 BUTTERFLY
1. J. Houck, Don, 49.95 (league, meet and pool record); 2. W. Kendig, PM, 53.05; 3. Owen Woddard, McC, 53.97; 4. E. Gocotano, MT, 54.41; 5. H. Gingrich, MT, 54.53; 6. B. Stuhltrager, War, 54.55; 7. G. Leibfried, Don, 54.57; 8. D. Keener, McC, 56.41.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Penn Manor (P. Kunyu, S. Lutter, W. Kendig, A. Pursel), 1:28.19; 2. Manheim Township (C. Paladino, H. Gingrich, A. Borrero, J. Prevost), 1:29.61; 3. Ephrata (T. McGillan, C. Simes, C. Schwanger, P. Miller), 1:31.46; 4. Cocalico (N. Molignoni, R. Brubaker, R. Gehman, Z. Sherk), 1:33.25; 5. Warwick (J. Moll, B. Stuhltrager, T. Lance, R. Sabol), 1:34.05; 6. McCaskey (O. Woodard, C. MacKilligan, M. Brewster, C. Fulton), 1:34.40; 7. Hempfield (J. Sahd, G. Krawizcki, X. Hughes, J. Sescilla), 1:34.41; 10. Manheim Central (M. Gehman, W. Kupres, L. Weaver, E. Harner), 1:40.12.
TEAM SCORES
1. Manheim Township, 59.5; 2. Penn Manor, 57; 3. Ephrata, 40.5; 4. Cocalico, 31; 5. Warwick, 24; 6. Cedar Crest, 18; 7. McCaskey, 17; 8. Elizabethtown, 14; 9. Hempfield, 6; 10. Lancaster Catholic, 4; 11. Manheim Central, 3.
Warwick’s Hannah Greenway (lane 4) wins the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.65. Hempfield’s Katelyn Wiglesworth (lane 5) takes 2nd. #LLSwimming pic.twitter.com/9UEXISrU1i— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 8, 2020
GIRLS
200 MEDLEY RELAY
1. Manheim Township (B. Magrini, O. Pyott, G. Stramara, F. Forman) 1:50.29; 2. Lampeter-Strasburg (B. Fluhr, E. Horner, K. Scranton, C. Horner) 1:52.36; 3. Hempfield (C. Schweigert, E. Root, K. Wiglesworth, A. Koger) 1:52.94; 4. Cedar Crest (M. Meyer, M. Ortiz, E. Beard, S. Rosenberg) 1:54.52; 5. Warwick (K. Eby, M. Stuhltrager, I. Miller, K. Jeanes) 1:54.58; 6. Elizabethtown (G. Walsh, L. Fink, E. Kriner, S. Kapcsos) 1:57.50; 7. Penn Manor (A. Steele, K. Stoner, J. Clow, A. Groff) 2:00.01; 8. Ephrata (E. Huber, S. Heberlig, A. Emmerling, S. Erhart (2:02.50).
200 FREESTYLE
1. A. Parry, GS, 1:56.40; 2. A. Scott, Sol, 1:57.13; 3. L. Perot, MT, 1:57.66; 4. M. Shaffer, Hemp, 1:59.20; 5. S. Marston, CV, 1:59.33; 6. A. Groff, PM, 1:59.47; 7. H. Boldizar, MT, 2:00.38; 8. E. Hasse, GS, 2:02.88.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
1. C. O’Neill, Don, 2:07.34; 2. K. Raasch, CV, 2:11.08; 3. K. Parry, GS, 2:11.29; 4. E. Horner, L-S, 2:11.60; 5. E. Taylor, Hemp, 2:14.59; 6. G. Talys, CC, 2:15.81; 7. K. Eby, War, 2:17.81; 8. M. Hahn, War, 2:17.94.
50 FREESTYLE
1. H. Greenway, War, 24.65; 2. K. Wiglesworth, Hemp, 24.89; 3. K. Yoder, Hemp, 25.35; 4. B. Anderson, NL, 25.45; 5. V. Ealy, MT, 25.67; 6. C. Parker, Leb, 25.82; 7. F. Forman, MT, 25.94; 8. A. Koger, Hemp, 25.99.
100 BUTTERFLY
1. G. Stramara, MT, 57.00; 2. J. Park, Don, 58.13; 3. M. Shaffer, Hemp, 59.50; 4. H. Greenway, War, 59.75; 5. A. Parry, GS, 59.77; 6. K. Parry, GS, 1:00.34; 7. I. Miller, War, 1:00.81; 8. M. Stuhltrager, War, 1:02.40.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Warwick (M. Hahn, M. Stuhltrager, K. Jeanes, H. Greenway) 1:41.52; 2. Manheim Township (V. Ealy, D. Lamont, O. Pyott, F. Forman) 1:41.83; 3. Hempfield (M. Shaffer, R. Cantwell, E. Taylor, K. Yoder) 1:42.31; 4. Ephrata (M. Fritz, A. Fedorshak, K. Parsons, M. Campbell) 1:43.88; 5. Conestoga Valley (S. Marston, K. Pham, J. Holmes, K. Raasch) 1:46.17; 6. Elizabethtown (M. Handshew, R. Handshew, L. Fink, S. Kapcsos) 1:47.27; 7. Penn Manor (G. Bresch, J. Kendig, K. Stoner, A. Groff) 1:47.55; 8. Cedar Crest (G. Talys, K. Haugh, M. Thomas, K. Swan) 1:48.04.
TEAM SCORES
1. Manheim Township, 55; 2. Hempfield, 53; 3. Warwick, 46; 4. (t) Lampeter-Strasburg, Conestoga Valley, 19; 6. Cedar Crest, 15; 7. (t) Elizabethtown, Ephrata, 12; 9. Penn Manor, 11.