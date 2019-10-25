On the first play from scrimmage in Friday night’s second half, Donegal made a wholesale substitution, bringing out nearly every starter at once. It was a reward for a job well done in an absolutely dominant first half.
Donegal completely overmatched Northern Lebanon in every facet of the game, rolling to a 69-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory.
The Indians (6-3 L-L, 6-4) scored their first touchdown on the game's second play, a 33-yard run by Mason Ober. Donegal's defense and special teams then took over, forcing a three-and-out followed by a blocked punt.
Joe Fox, who rushed for 157 yards in the first half, scored next, and would cross the goal line twice more in the first half. The effort put Fox over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
For the remainder of the first half, Donegal's rushing attack was electric as Fox, Ober, Garrett Blake, and Connor Hyle sprinted through gaping holes repeatedly.
Blake scored on runs of 14 and 41 yards, while Hyle added scores from 19 and 6 yards out, and Ober added a 6-yarder for his second touchdown of the game.
In all, Donegal's rushing attack amassed 447 yards on 47 carries. And the Indians’ 62 points in the first half alone set a school record for points in a home game.
Donegal’s defense contributed interceptions by Ober, Gavin Hawk and Nick Minick.
Offensively, Northern Lebanon (1-8, 1-9) only crossed midfield once throughout the first half.