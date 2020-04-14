Under normal circumstances, the 2020 season would have started this week for the Donegal Rheems Girls Softball League. The league is the head organization for the majority of youth softball associations in Lancaster County, with more than a thousand softball players making up more than 90 teams.

Last Thursday, the league cancelled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It came in response to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf officially closing schools for the rest of the academic year.

“The fields through the schools are most of the ones that we use,” league president Saul Cohen said by phone Tuesday night. “It seemed like the most prudent thing to do.”

As a result of the cancellation, Cohen said associations will individually reimburse parents who signed up their children for the 2020 season. The associations themselves will also be reimbursed by the league from payments made in recent weeks that would’ve went towards equipment costs such as softballs, as Cohen is now faced with figuring out how to return about $5,500 worth of softballs that were ordered in early February. Cohen said the league usually orders about a dozen softballs for each of the 90 teams before the start of every season.

“We ordered them earlier than necessary because of what was happening since they are made in China,” Cohen said. “We got them in March. We’re refunding the associations but we still owe about $5,500. ...we haven’t paid that yet. So that’s our dilemma of whether the company we ordered them (softballs) from wants them back, or if we’re kind of stuck. ...we have extra money but we don’t have that much extra money.”

Meanwhile, the start of the 2020 season is still postponed for the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League, which is comprised of about a dozen players each on 130 teams across three age levels.

“We aren’t really impacted by the school closings because most of our members do not utilize school property or fields,” Lancaster County Youth Baseball League president Brett Jackson said by text Tuesday night. “The bigger question will be the municipalities, since a lot of our fields are located on municipal lands. That will be up to each of those municipalities to determine the circumstances under which those fields will be available. Time will tell what that looks like.”

And as of now the season-opening date of May 26 is still intact for the Lancaster County Midget Baseball League, which is made up of 20 teams, with more than 250 players ages 17 and under. Those numbers could go up, too, since the league will be allowing high school seniors to play this season to make up for them having their final prep seasons wiped out.

However, some of the Lancaster County Midget Baseball League teams play on fields owned by school districts.

“And I know Penn Manor said their facilities are not available until July 1,” Lancaster County Midget Baseball League general manager Ken Gerber said. “Until we have guidance from the local government on what we’re able to do and not do, we’ll assume we’re on until we’re told we’re not on.”