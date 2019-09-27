Donegal maintained its one-game edge in the Lancaster-Lebanon Section Three race Friday night, dispatching Octorara 28-13 in Mount Joy.
“We started a bit sluggish but picked it up after halftime — (had) a good second half and finished the game. Happy about that,” Donegal head coach Chad Risberg said.
Scoreless through the first quarter, Trent Weaver hit Jake Shoemaker for a 20-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 88-yard drive for the Indians (5-0 L-L, 5-1 overall).
Three plays later, the Braves (2-3, 2-4) tied the game when Jansen Schempp connected with a wide-open James Taylor for a 65-yard touchdown.
But the Indians answered back, piecing together an 18-play, 77-yard drive finished by Joe Fox's 3-yard touchdown run. Fox rushed for 176 yards on 28 carries.
Turning point
The Indians misplayed the opening kickoff of the second half and were pinned inside the 10 and punted after a quick three-and-out. A short punt and a 20-yard return gave Octorara the ball at Donegal's 22, which led to Logan Forte’s 1-yard touchdown.
But on the point-after attempt, Mason Ober and Joe Grillo broke through the line and blocked Dylan Smith’s attempt, giving Donegal a 14-13 advantage with 8:06 left in the game. Donegal answered with a with a 13-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by Garrett Blake's 6-yard touchdown run.
Star of the game
Blake had 17 carries for 102 yard and two second-half touchdowns.
Key statistic
The Indians were 3 for 3 on fourth-down attempts and followed each conversion with a touchdown on the next play.
Quotable
“It just depends on where we are on the field — inside the 20 and if we just need 3 or 4 yards — that's our go area,” Risberg said.
Up next
Donegal will host Elco next Friday, while Octorara will welcome Lancaster Catholic.