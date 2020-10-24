LEBANON — It’s been a weird couple of weeks for Donegal’s football team.

Saturday afternoon, the Indians were finally able to take out their frustrations, rallying valiantly for a 21-15 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory over Lebanon in the Cedars’ venerable, wind-swept Alumni Stadium.

Donegal (2-2 league, 3-2 overall) and Lebanon (2-2, 3-2) were both back on the field after missing last week’s games because of COVID-19 shutdowns in their respective school districts — hence some rust by both sides Saturday.

Lebanon got the jump, grabbing a 13-0 lead on a pair of fumble recoveries. Undaunted, Donegal punched back with three unanswered scores, and the Indians clipped the Cedars, who were minus all-star senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez, who missed the game with an injury.

All-Star wide receiver Alex Rufe played QB for Lebanon, passing for 87 yards while rushing for 135 yards on 22 keepers out of the Wildcat package.

QUICK START

On Lebanon’s first possession, Rufe was scrambling near the goal line and he fumbled the ball into the end zone, where teammate Erik Ortolaza pounced on it for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Later, Lebanon’s Matt Brown scooped up a fumble and darted 43 yards for a TD and the Cedars were up 13-0 with 2:47 to go in the first quarter.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

TURNING POINT

Donegal, which was without six players because of injuries, including a pair of offensive linemen, scored two touchdowns in 25 seconds in the third quarter, cashing in on a pair of Lebanon snafus. After the Cedars muffed a punt snap, Garrett Blake rumbled 39 yards for a TD and the Indians had their first lead, 14-13, with 1:36 to go in the third quarter.

On Lebanon’s ensuing drive, Donegal DB Trent Weaver picked off a pass and raced to the Cedars’ 1. One play later, Mason Ober barreled in and Donegal was up 21-13 with 1:11 to go in the third.

Blake scored Donegal’s first TD, a 3-yard run, with 6:54 to go in the second quarter. That score was set up by Landon Baughman’s interception.

Lebanon, which had its modest two-game winning streak snapped, picked up a safety with 3:02 to play when Donegal had a high snap through the end zone on a punt attempt and it was 21-15.

KEY SACKS

Donegal, which snapped a two-game losing streak, registered a pair of sacks on fourth-down plays in the fourth quarter: Nate Rohrer dropped Rufe on fourth and inches at the Indians’ 7, and Owen Champ floored Rufe on fourth and 8 at Donegal’s 47 with 2:37 to go, and the Indians iced the game from there.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Blake picked up 119 yards on 15 hard-fought carries, with a pair of TD runs. And Ober, his longtime Wing-T backfield mate, had 71 yards on 16 touches with a TD, as Donegal gouged out 203 rushing yards.

QUOTABLE

“We talked about our seniors taking over the game because they’ve been here in situations like this before, and they were able to do it,” Donegal coach Chad Risberg said. “We found a way to scratch and claw ourselves back into this game. My message to the kids at halftime was hey, go get it. The game is right there.”

“This definitely was a stinger,” Lebanon coach Frank Isenberg said. “They’re definitely a good football team, and they beat us up front on both sides of the ball. Now we have to keep moving forward.”

BOX SCORE

UP NEXT

Donegal will go for two wins in a row next Friday when Ephrata comes to Mount Joy for a makeup Section Three game. Lebanon will visit Lancaster Catholic for another makeup Section Three tilt next Friday.

