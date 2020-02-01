The Donegal Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday inducted its latest class.
Among the honorees were Laura Gebhart (Class of 2011), Paul Halterman (Class of 1989), Nicky Hess (Class of 2009), Steve Meszaros (Class of 1980) and the 1979 wrestling team.
In field hockey, Gebhart was a Lancaster-Lebanon League All-League selection as well as a PHSFHCA All-State First Team selection all four seasons of her scholastic career, which spanned the 2007 through 2010 seasons. She was also an NFHCA All-American as a junior and senior.
A four-year letterwinner in softball, she was an L-L First Team pick in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. She earned Pennsylvania Second Team All-State notice in 2010 and 2011 as well.
In 2011, Gebhart, also a three-year letterwinner in girls basketball, capped her time at Donegal with an A. Landis Brackbill Award and her selection as the LNP Female Athlete of the Year.
Halterman was a championship athlete in cross country and track during his time at Donegal.
He won the 1987 L-L cross country championship with a time of 15:57. In 1988, he bested a field of 207 runners to win the District Three title in 16:07.6 . That same season, he finished fourth at states, clocking a 15:51.5.
On the track, he was the 1988 L-L champ in the in 3,200-meter run, clocking a time of 10:01. He ran the league’s fastest time in the event that season with a 9:44.8.
Halterman did himself one better in his senior season of 1989, successfully defending his L-L 3,200 title with a time of 9:33.02. He again notched the season’s fastest time in the event, a 9:29.58.
A four-year letterwinner in both basketball and softball, Hess capped her career in 2009 by bringing home the A. Landis Brackbill Award as well as earning an Outstanding Athlete Award. On the basketball court, she was a 1,000-point scorer and an L-L Section Three All-Star in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
In softball, she played on the 2006 District Three and PIAA Class 3A championship teams as well as the 2009 L-L title team. An L-L Section Three First Team pick in all four of her seasons, Hess was a First Team All-State selection in 2007 and 2008.
Meszaros earned three varsity letters in football and wrestling, as well as four in track and field.
In football, Meszaros was an L-L First Team Section Three running back in 1979, and played on the All-Star Lancaster-Lebanon County Wheatland Sertoma Club Game in 1980, the same year he was the Wheatland Sertoma Club All-Star Scholarship Winner.
As a wrestler, he was a sectional tournament champion and All-League honorable mention at 132 pounds in 1980. On the track, Meszaros was the 1980 L-L silver medalist in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Also honored Friday was the 1979 squad that was the first L-L team to win the District Three team championship.
Coached by Gene Funk and Tom Konas, besides Meszaros, the team that season included: Larry Becker Jr., Jeff Bell, Steve Bowman, Frank Brommer, Kenneth Davis, Bill Dishart, Scott Emenheiser, Russel Flowers, Larry L. Frey, Kevin Geib, Mike Greiner, William Hall, Brent L. Hershey, Craig Johnson, Scott T. Jones, Jeff Keener, William D. Lambert, Phillip Landis, Philip Mellinger, Jeffrey Mull, Arlen W. Mummau, Leonard Mummau, Duane Musser, Dwayne Portner, Richard Sheetz, Kenneth Smith, Philip Spickler, Pete Splain, Reuben Stoutzenberger, Cliff Sweigart, Kenton Sweigart, Phil Thome, William Thome, Mark Underkoffler, Tom Weber and Rudy Wolgemuth.