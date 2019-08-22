There’s optimism in Mount Joy. Just listen to senior lineman Connor Ruhl, a two-way Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three all-star last season.
“I think we’re going to be better than last year,” Ruhl said.
Donegal went a respectable 6-3 in Section Three play and 6-4 overall in 2018, finishing just one spot shy of qualifying for the 10-team District Three Class 4A playoff field. Of those four losses, three were by eight points or less. In other words, the Indians were in just about every game.
And seven defensive starters are back from that team. As are four of five O-linemen, including Ruhl.
“We’re more solid on the line this year,” Ruhl said. “I think we lacked on the line last year. We weren’t as strong as we needed to be.”
It’s also Year Two under coach Chad Risberg, which means a lot of the players are more familiar with the playbook than they were this time last season. And even though the Indians will need to find new skill guys on offense, junior quarterback Trent Weaver did start two games last year, including the Week Six 21-20 victory at Octorara.
Then there’s this added component: the Indians are embracing their small roster of 33 players and the inherent challenges based on that roster, such as many of the starters going both ways on Friday nights.
“Everybody usually doubts us a lot,” Ruhl said. “I think we’re going to do just fine this year.”
About the offense
The strongest unit of the Indians’ Wing-T offense will be in the trenches, with the return of seniors Ruhl and AJ McCarty and juniors Joel Grillo and Owen King.
Ruhl and McCarty were both L-L Section Three all-stars last year.
Donegal will need to fill in at the skill positions, where Weaver (6 for 14, 70 yards, one TD) and senior wide receiver Jacob Shoemaker (nine receptions, 146 yards, two TDs) have the most varsity experience.
Risberg said he expects the backfield to rotate between senior Joe Fox (10 carries, 62 yards) and juniors Garrett Blake (seven carries, 52 yards) and Mason Ober (10 carries, 43 yards).
About the defense
After giving up 20-plus points in six of 10 games while allowing an average 300 yards, the Donegal defense is expected to be much improved with seven starters back in its 5-2 setup.
Ruhl (73 tackles, four tackles for loss), Kling (41 tackles, four tackles for loss), McCarty (43 tackles, three tackles for loss) and junior D-end Garett Blake (57 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack) return on the D-line. Ruhl was a L-L Section Three first-team all-star D-tackle in 2018.
Grillo (44 tackles, one tackle for loss) will hold down one of the two inside linebacker posts while the defensive backfield will be led by Shoemaker (20 tackles) and senior free safety Joe Fox (79 tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions).