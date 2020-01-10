Another former Lancaster-Lebanon League standout is joining the U.S. women's field hockey team.
Donegal graduate Rachel Robinson was promoted to the national team roster, USA Field Hockey announced on Friday, following a three-day tryout at Spooky Nook Sports.
In all 10 athletes were added to the U.S. roster after impressing the coaching staff at the Nook January 6-8, including returning players Ali Campbell and Laura Hurff,
Campbell, who retired in 2017, joined the coaching ranks as an assistant at Hershey High School before taking the same position at Millersville University in 2018. A four year member of Team USA, Campbell amassed 31 international caps before retiring and joining the national indoor team, which she helped lead to Pan American gold in 2017.
Earlier this month, both Campbell and Hurff traveled with the indoor team to the Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria. Hurff originally left the U.S. outdoor team last summer, just a year after being added to the roster and playing in 23 games.
Also earning spots on Team USA's roster were Development Team members Karlie Heistand, Madison Maguire and former Twin Valley standout Kelee Lepage. Robinson, Carrie Hanks and Corinne Zanolli were promoted from the Under-21 team, while Haley Schleicher previously played on the Under-19 team and Miranda Rigg earned her spot at the tryout after impressing at last summer's Young Women's National Championship.
“The athletes have worked incredibly hard through the recent trials to secure an opportunity to represent Team USA in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League season,” newly-named U.S. head coach Caroline Nelson-Nichols said via a team release. “Our staff is excited to get to work with this talented group.”
Rounding out the roster are 15 players from the 2019 U.S. squad, including defenders Ali Froede and Ashley Hoffman. Amanda Magadan and Lauren Moyer return at midfield, while Danielle Grega, Anna Dessoye and Taylor West are back as strikers.
Robinson recently completed her junior season at the University of Virginia, where she scored the Cavaliers' lone goal in a 2-1 NCAA semifinals loss to Princeton. She earned first team All-America, All-Atlantic Coast Conference and All-South Region honors while finishing with five goals and four assists.
At Donegal, Robinson won two L-L League and three District Three Class 2A championships before leading the Indians to their first PIAA title as a senior. She captained that squad, which finished the 2016 season a perfect 29-0. Robinson was also a three-time first team All-State selection in high school and won the 2017 Brackbill Award, which is bestowed to the L-L's top female and male scholar-athletes.
The roster additions come in week full of changes for Team USA. Veteran forward and former Penn Manor standout Jill Funk announced her retirement on Wednesday with midfielder Cat Caro following suit on Thursday. Defender Caitlin Van Sickle retired in December.
Also on Thursday, Nelson-Nichols appointed Marc Hardy national team assistant coach.
Team USA will make its 2020 debut in just two weeks, hosting FIH No. 1 the Netherlands in the Pro League opener on January 24 at the University of North Carolina.