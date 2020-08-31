Donegal graduate Laura Gebhart has a new job.

On Monday, Bryant University announced that Gebhart, who had been serving as the school’s interim field hockey coach, is now the Bulldogs’ permanent head coach. An assistant under former coach Joppe de Vries in 2019, Gebhart had been running the program since de Vries stepped down in May.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for the faith the Bryant administration has placed on me to lead this program,” Gebhart said via a news release. “I am inspired by the potential of this team and the current group’s commitment to reshaping the culture. We’re ready to do big things.”

A 2015 graduate of Penn State, Gebhart — who coached Manheim Central in 2016 and 2017 before heading to the college coaching ranks — was a four-time All-America pick who helped the Nittany Lions to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and two Big Ten championships. She also played with the United States U17, U19 and U21 Junior National teams and the Women’s National Field Hockey Team during her career.

“We are so happy to officially name coach Gebhart head coach of our field hockey program,” Director of Athletics Bill Smith said via the release. “She has a tremendous pedigree as a coach and as a player and will be a tremendous leader for our program.”