If anyone wanted to see just how dominating the Donegal girls’ cross country squad is, they just needed to be at Rapho Community Park on Tuesday.
Led by Myra Naqvi, the Indians posted seven of the top nine spots in the Section Two showdown hosted by Manheim Central with Northern Lebanon.
The end results, 21-42 against the Barons and 15-55 versus the Vikings, has Donegal in the verge of another section title with a 9-0 league mark.
“With the help of all the supporters and the training that I put in this year, I knew I was able to get in front,” said Naqvi, whose time of 20:49.21 placed her more than 12 seconds ahead of Central’s Olivia Sunderland.
Naqvi has made a staggering improvement of shaving nearly three minutes in her times from her sophomore to junior seasons.
“I was like the fifth girl, hanging on to the pack. I started training a lot more, running doubles and lifting a lot more,” she said. “I went to a cross country camp this summer and got to run with some really fast kids. They really motivated me and coach motivates me every day.”
Hadley Shoaf (21:34.74) and Rachel Fernald (21:37.71) took the next two spots. Manheim’s Isabella Reber was fifth overall in 21:55.29, while the next four places went to the Indians foursome of Emma Myers, Amanda Fry, Marleigh Ballard and Meg Zell.
Shoaf, a sophomore, and the junior Fernald are the epitome what makes the Indians so strong.
“The team pushes me a lot. It motivates me,” said Shoaf. “I run for the team because I know how much we are want to do well and do as good as last year. My team is a big motivator.”
“Maybe there’s no one going out and running 18 minutes, but we all stick together and run together,” added Fernald. “Coach (Matthew Werner) really stresses the pack. He always says the strength of the wolf is the pack. The pack is what wins.”
The host Barons topped Northern Lebanon by a 17-43 score.
Northern Lebanon’s Gage Krall flew to the finish line in 16:55.79 to earn the boys’ honors, followed by Central’s Elijah Wagner (17:27.14) and Isaac Martin (17:37.28), who were second and third.
Donegal’s Hunter Gehman, Brock Overlander, Logan Fry and Sam Rothstein scored the next four spots. However with eighth and ninth place finishes, the Barons’ duo of Michael Greenwald and Brady Knier helped Manheim Central win the both boys’ meets, 27-29 against the Indians and 22-34 past Northern Lebanon.
“We knew we were very evenly matched with the Donegal boys and our guys executed really well,” Barons coach Ryan Kennedy said. “We had a hard race at Carlisle on Saturday so I was a little concerned with how fresh they would feel.
“Overall we had some tired legs, but they are a tough group of guys and they were able to pull together and had a great race.”
The Indian boys topped the Vikings 23-32. Still, at sub-17 minutes, the senior Krall put on a show, as he has done much of the season.
“I did put in a lot of work this summer,” he said. “I got up off my butt and went out for runs that I needed to go for. (Still) I think it’s the team. Before I’ve been the younger one looking up to people. This year, I feel like I have to step up and be someone for the younger ones to look up to.”
The Manheim Central boys remain in second in the section at 7-1.