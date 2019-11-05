The Donegal field hockey team spent the first 15 minutes of Tuesday night's PIAA Class 2A playoff opener back on defense. While the Indians did their best to keep things scoreless, they could only hold off District Four champion Selinsgrove for so long.
Jessica Alba and Maddie Bucher each scored twice and Greta Widmaier added her first goal of the season in a five-goal second half as the Seals emerged with a 7-1 victory at Central Columbia High School.
Pushing its winning streak to eight games, Selinsgrove advances to Saturday's quarterfinals against Twin Valley, a 7-2 winner over Penn-Trafford. Donegal's season ends with a 15-8 record.
“It’s frustrating, because the scoreboard didn’t reflect the team we are or the fight we gave tonight,” Donegal coach Amanda Janney Misselhorn said. “It was nice to see us score a goal, and we were hoping for a little momentum after that, but things just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Selinsgrove (17-3) got the first look at the cage two minutes into play. Donegal goalie CC Emswiler kicked away the first shot before the Seals earned consecutive corners. Donegal stopped both, with Lydia Miller blocking and clearing the second attempt.
The Indians, the fifth-place finisher in District Three, would stop another corner with just over 22 minutes on the clock, but Alba scooped up the ball and netted the rebound.
Bucher doubled the score two minutes later on a pass from Olivia Reichley.
Donegal refocused and went on the attack, but couldn't crack the defense.
The defending state champion Indians saw a corner turned away, Kiera Baughman's charging shot blocked and a shot from Maddy Leety saved. Donegal got one final look in the half on a corner as time expired, but Morgan Saunders’ shot was blocked.
Emily Swineford needed less than two minutes to get Selinsgrove back on the scoreboard in the second, intercepting a pass and charging to the other end for the 3-0 advantage.
Donegal ended the shutout with 25 minutes to play, going on the counter attack after Miller stopped another Selinsgrove corner.
Baughman pushed the ball ahead, where Leety carried it down the far sideline before sending a strike toward the cage. All alone by the right post, Emma Miller sent the ball over the goal line for her 15th goal of the season.
Selinsgrove answered right back, however, with Reichley and Alba tacking on a pair of goals in the span of 90 seconds before Bucher made it a 6-1 game two minutes later.
"It was nice that we had some good leaders on our team that could see the bigger picture and understood how proud we are of the team and how far we've come this season, how much we've improved since our first scrimmage," Janney Misselhorn said reflecting on her first season at Donegal. "This is a much different team. It was such a good team contribution throughout the season how much we improved, we exceeded expectations. The improvement that we saw from the first game to the last is really something to be proud of."