DONEGAL 13, LANCASTER CATHOLIC 7

Donegal used a smothering second-half defense and a ball control offense to hold off Lancaster Catholic for a 13-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two victory on Friday night.

Donegal controlled the ball in the second half behind the two-headed rushing attack of Garrett Blake and Mason Ober, who combined for 20 carries for 97 yards in the second half alone. Blake scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter.

Turning point

The Donegal defense stifled the Crusaders from the beginning of the second through the final whistle.

Catholic ran only 13 plays in the second half, and converted only one first down. The Indians’ defensive onslaught began on special teams when they forced a Crusaders fumble on the kickoff following the go-ahead touchdown.

The Indians’ defensive intensity and execution never let up, limiting Catholic to negative-7 yards rushing. The game’s final play fittingly resulted in a fumble in the Catholic backfield.

First-half battle

Lancaster Catholic battled back from an early 7-0 deficit when quarterback Mason McClair hit Nahjer Aikens on a post pattern across the middle of the field for a 36-yard score. The play was set up by a big Crusader defensive stand when Joseph Aten recovered a fumbled handoff.

After forcing a 3-and-out on Catholic’s first drive, Donegal marched straight down the field on five rushing plays, covering 42 yards. Ian Brown finished off the drive for the Indians, plowing through the right side of the line and scampering in for an 8-yard score.

Catholic drove deep into Donegal territory twice in the first half only to come away without a point each time. The first drive ended in a blocked field goal and a later drive was stalled on an interception in the end zone by Donegal’s Blake.

Stars of the game

Blake ran hard all night and chipped in the big interception while Ober provide tough yards in the second half to chew up time and preserve Donegal’s lead.