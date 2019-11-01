Things looked promising for the U.S. women's field hockey team at the onset of Friday's Olympic qualifier series opener. While the Americans got a number of opportunities, they failed to convert and host India more than took advantage.
The Eves scored four goals in 11 minutes – with three coming in the span of five minutes at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth – in an overpowering 5-1 victory at Kalinga Stadium. Gurjit Kaur scored twice for India, while Erin Matson netted the lone goal for the U.S. on a penalty stroke late in the fourth quarter.
The win gives India a commanding lead in the two-game series. Team USA not only must win the final game on Saturday, but erase a four-goal deficit in the process to earn a spot at next year's Olympics in Tokyo.
“It is obviously a challenge being down four goals,” U.S. captain Kat Sharkey, who earned her 175th cap in the game, said via a team release, “but in my eyes it is just halftime right now and we are anxious to play tomorrow. It only takes one second to score a goal so we will prepare tonight and be ready to bring it tomorrow.”
FIH No. 13 Team USA started the game in control, limiting India's possession while getting a number of early looks at the cage.
Five minutes into play, Amanda Magadan found Sharkey on the right side, but her ball across the circle couldn't find a U.S. stick before bouncing out of bounds. Two minutes later, Matson intercepted a pass and sent the ball down the outside for Alyssa Parker, but her shot went wide.
Matson would later send a long ball through traffic in the circle. Linnea Gonzales managed to get a stick on it and push the ball through the legs of Indian goalie Savita Punia, but the shot went wide. Lauren Moyer opened the second quarter by shedding a defender, but her reverse was saved by Punia.
The teams traded corners seven minutes into the period, but Kelsey Bing saved Kaur's shot and Sharkey's attempt on the other end went wide before Magadan could attempt the deflection by the right post. Team USA earned another corner with three minutes on the clock, but Ali Froede's shot also went wide.
No. 9 India responded with a pair of corners of its own, and a goal, in the final two minutes.
After Bing saved the initial shot and Gonzales stopped the rebound, India worked its second corner around the outside of the circle. Neha Goyal eventually got possession by the right post and centered the ball to Lilima Minz for the 1-0 halftime lead.
India opened the third quarter with two more corners, which were saved by Bing, before doubling the advantage with just over five minutes on the clock. Rami Rampal, who was later named Player of the Match, drove to the baseline before sending a cross that was touched in by Sharmilla Devi.
Two minutes later, Kaur had her first goal on a drag flick on India's sixth corner of the day. Bing stretched to kick away Kaur's attempt on another corner, but India would find the goal again just 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Working with a player advantage after a green card was issued to Team USA's Margaux Paolino, India went on the counterattack and Salima Tete connected with Navneet Kaur, who found an opening in the left side.
After turning away Ashley Hoffman's shot on a U.S. corner, India iced the game as Gurjiy Kaur converted a penalty stroke with nine minutes to play to pull ahead 5-0.
Matson ended the shutout three minutes later before Team USA missed three last attempts before the final whistle.
Team USA and India will wrap up the qualifier series Satuday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, with the U.S. on the verge of missing the Olympics for the first time since 2004.
“Five-one is obviously a big score,” U.S. coach Janneke Schopman said via a team release. “I think the fact that we scored the one makes it more of a doable challenge. The key is to score the opportunities you get. I think we had enough opportunities and penalty corners today to score more than one goal. If we can produce the same opportunities, and hopefully create outcomes, we will see tomorrow if that is enough or not.”