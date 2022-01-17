The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers both had their seasons end with playoff losses in the wild-card round Sunday.

Looking to next season, the biggest question for both clubs is, do they have a franchise quarterback on their roster or do they have to acquire one?

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts may be the answer. He led his team to a winning record and a playoff berth in his first full season as he starter. But he struggled in Sunday's playoff loss to Tampa Bay. He was 23 for 43 passing with two interceptions.

Will Hurts continue to grow and help the Eagles become a Super Bowl contender or should lthey ook for another QB in the draft (they have three first-round picks in this year's draft), free agency or a trade?

Although, he has not made it official, it appears Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will retire. That leaves Mason Rudolph, a four-year veteran who saw considerable playing time when Big Ben was injured and Dwayne Haskins, the Ohio State alum who has yet to play a down for the Steelers after two troubled seasons in Washington, on the Steelers roster.