The 2019 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament continues with second round games scheduled for Sunday.
Four players from Lancaster County are among the 32 teams still in the hunt for a national title.
Sean O'Hearn (Mountville) - Georgetown
The 2017 Hempfield grad played for the PA Classics club from 2011-17. O'Hearn, a junior defender for the No. 2 Hoyas (15-1-3), started all 19 games for the Big East champions. He recorded four assists during the season.
Georgetown hosts Pittsburgh in a second-round game scheduled for noon Sunday.
Braden Kline (Lancaster) - Pittsburgh
After three seasons at Providence, the 2016 Manheim Township grad, and an alum of PA Classics and FC Delco, played in and started 18 games for the Panthers (10-7-2), registering one goal and one assist. Kline, midfielder, played 54 minutes Thursday when Pitt defeated Lehigh, 2-0, in the first round. It was the Panthers' first NCAA tournament appearance since 1965.
Michael Clow (Leola) - New Hampshire
Clow, a 2018 Conestoga Valley grad Leola, Conestoga Valley grad, played in one game with the No. 16 Fisher Cats (15-1-3) during his redshirt freshman season. New Hampshire won the America East title and defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, 1-0, in the first round Thursday.
New Hampshire visits Virginia Tech for a second-round game Sunday at 4 p.m.
Kyle May (Lebanon) - Penn State
May, who was born in Lancaster, graduated from Cedar Crest in 2019. After seven seasons with the PA Classics, May, a midfielder, played 17 games as a freshman with the No. 13 Nittany Lions (12-3-3), starting six. He scored one goal.
Penn State hosts Providence in a second-round game scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.