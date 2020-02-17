The Lancaster-Lebanon League will once again have four divers competing at the District Three championships this weekend.
Seniors Kierstan Lentz of Elizabethtown and Evie Altland of McCaskey and juniors Nico Billoni of Manheim Township and Ethan Richard of Hempfield will represent Lancaster County in the Class 3A competition on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Wilson High School.
The championships will start at 10 a.m. with 16 boys qualifying in Class 3A. The girls will follow at 2 p.m., with 14 divers competing.
The Class 2A diving championships will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Big Spring High School at 6 p.m. No one from the L-L qualified in 2A.
Diving first for the 3A boys on Saturday will be Muhlenberg's Timothy Dietrich. Defending champion Noah Clipman of Governor Mifflin will dive eighth, while teammate, and returning silver medalist, Carter Sweigart will be the 14th diver stepping onto the board.
Billoni, who took fourth place at districts last year before finishing 23 at states, will dive fourth on Saturday.
Making his district debut, Richard will be the 13th diver in the opening round.
On the girls' side, Wilson's Saphia Elkhyati opens the competition. Last year's champion, Meredith Gould has since graduated from Hershey and is competing at Pitt, but silver medalist Abby O'Leary of Northern York will dive fourth.
Lentz will be up seventh, while Altland will be the 11th diver.
Altland led last year's L-L qualifiers, winning bronze, while Lentz finished sixth. Both divers advanced to states, where Lentz finished 14th and Altland was 20th.
Qualifying district divers will advance to the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University March 11-14. The 3A boys will compete on Wednesday, March 11 starting at 12:30 p.m., while the girls will compete on Thursday, March 12 starting at 2:30 p.m.
View the complete District Three Class 3A diving order for the girls here and for the boys here. See the Class 2A diving order here