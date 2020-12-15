There are any number of items the District Three committee would love to sure up and get on the books moving forward.

Alas, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing winter sports pause and added protocols from the governor and the PIAA means no firm dates for the winter season — let alone when the spring sports season could potentially start.

All extracurricular activities are currently on hold until at least Jan. 4, per Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate.

The D3 committee met via video conference Tuesday morning, but couldn’t answer a couple of pressing questions, notably when the winter season might resume, and when the district will contest its playoffs.

D3 chairman Doug Bohannon confirmed that the committee can’t set sail on configuring playoff dates or brackets until the final green light is given to resume the winter season. But, he added, the committee is seriously considering truncated playoff brackets.

“Right now we’re just sitting tight and not scheduling anything until we hear what’s going to happen on Jan. 4,” Bohannon said.

The committee did not discuss how many games or matches a team must play in order to be eligible for the playoffs. “No dates, so no decisions yet,” Bohannon said.

The PIAA is set to meet Dec. 22. After that meeting, D3 officials said, perhaps they’ll inch forward with some potential dates and scenarios. But until Gov. Wolf gives the final answer on Jan. 4, everything is still up in the air.

Some highlights from Tuesday’s D3 committee meeting ...

* District Three is seriously considering adding a freeze date to all of its sports. This would be a date on the calendar when teams are no longer able to add games, in hopes of manipulating the power ratings. Their wish is for D3 officials to OK any potential late-addition games moving forward. The committee wasn’t overly thrilled about how the fall on-the-fly scheduling went down — in a pandemic, yes, and with schedules frequently changing. In the freeze scenario, teams could still add games but, after getting the OK from D3, the result wouldn’t impact the power ratings. The committee discussed this at length Tuesday, and hopes to have some potential dates — and more discussion — for their Jan. 7 meeting. In the same vein, D3 officials are also trying to decide when to release the updated, in-season power ratings. Some are in favor of not posting those rankings until several weeks into the season; some are in favor of posting them immediately on the district’s popular fan-page site. They’ll also pick up that discussion Jan. 7.

* Without dates or brackets, D3 officials couldn’t say for sure where or when the basketball finals will be played. The Giant Center in Hershey has been the longtime host, and that’s certainly Plan A, D3 chairperson Dave Bitting said. Plan B could potentially be having the higher seeds host. But with no Hershey Bears hockey dates etched in stone, Bitting is hoping the finals will be at the Giant Center. “We have a great deal of flexibility right now,” he said.

* District Three showed an approximately $54,000 profit for the fall season, thanks in large part to the football playoffs. However, that’s a far less profit than normal years, because of the coronavirus pandemic, protocols and the truncated season.

* District Three cross country chair Hal Griffiths praised the XC finals, contested at Big Spring in Newville. He liked the new-look format so much, he might stick with it moving forward. There were nearly 1,100 runners entered in the 2019 finals. Because of virus protocols, there were nearly 500 runners entered this year. “It had more of a championship-meet feel,” Griffiths said. “In the past, it felt more like an all-comers meet.” Not that there’s anything wrong with that, he noted. But Griffiths said he’ll crunch the numbers moving forward, and at least think about making a motion to keep smaller fields in the D3 finals.

* Might the District Three golf finals be on the move? Officials are scouring the area for a potential new host course or courses, chairperson Arnie Fritzius said. Briarwood in York has been the longtime host, with a pair of courses on the property. The district contested the girls finals on one course and the boys finals on the other. It’s a terrific setup, and Briarwood and District Three have had a longstanding relationship. But the club is undergoing some changes, particularly on the west course, so the district is starting to make contingency plans for the fall.

* Despite some forfeits along the way, District Three was able to complete its football playoffs, with championship games in all six classes. “We got through it,” chairperson John Ziegler said, exhaling. “If you would have told me back in August that we’d get through this, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

* If things remain the same, District Three officials said Tuesday, don’t expect any spectators to be allowed inside the natatorium for the D3 swimming/diving finals later this winter. Several local leagues have already canceled their swimming/diving finals, so D3 must figure out the qualifying criteria. Officials are also considering a virtual meet, where PIAA officials would go to individual pools for timing purposes. That’s Plan B. Officials are hoping for Plan A to work out, with a truncated field competing in-person — but very likely with no spectators.

