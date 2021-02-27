DISTRICT THREE BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kline leads L-L bowlers with silver

Getz, Tomlinson, Zombro III and Barnica all reach finals to medal

READING — Northern Lebanon's Morgan Kline posted a score that often would be a winning one.

But Saturday at the District Three Bowling Championships at Hiester Lanes, her 201 in the bracket finals not only wasn't enough, it wasn't even close.

That's because Governor Mifflin's Camryn Brown rolled 10 straight strikes and finished with a 285 to win the girls crown.

“It was a little frustrating," said Kline of watching Brown's run of strikes. “But there was nothing I could do. … I was happy how I bowled."

Kline led a Lancaster-Lebanon League contingent that sent five bowlers, all underclassmen, to the bracket finals. McCaskey sophomore Julee Getz finished fourth among the girls while three boys, Manheim Township sophomore Nick Tomlinson, Cedar Crest junior Darren Zombro III and Ephrata junior Andrew Barnica, also got to the finals. Tomlinson was third, Zombro fourth and Barnica fifth.

Kline, the youngest of the group as a freshman, found herself in a great position to win the title. First, she posted the top score in qualifying (1,241), by 74 pins over Brown. Second, that total gave her a bye into the semifinals. And third, she continued her strong performance by coasting to a 233-191 win over Getz to advance to the final.

“She did an outstanding job all day long," said Northern Lebanon coach Scott Shirk. “I told her to just keep executing her game plan. It was just a tough situation, especially for a freshman."

Getz was fifth in qualifying, and beat Sydney Blankenbiller of Wilson 178-145 in a quarterfinal match.

“It could have been better," said Getz, who came in with the goal of winning. “I did better than last year (when she missed the last qualifying spot by eight pins)."

Defending girls champion Emily Breidegam of Governor Mifflin finished sixth.

Tomlinson lost 233-198 to defending champ Ayden Davis of Antietam, after a dominating 244-166 win in his quarterfinal match.

“I wasn't making that great of shots," Tomlinson said of the middle part of his semifinal.

“I started off with a 151 (in qualifying) and I realized I had five more games to go," he said. “I just had to pick it up."

He rolled games of 211, 213, 205, 243 and 237, before adding the 244 in the quarterfinals.

Zombro, who qualified fourth, one pin behind Tomlinson (1,260-1,259), grinded out a 172-151 win over Barnica before falling 193-178 to eventual champion Alex Horton of Daniel Boone. Horton (2018), Zombro (2019) and Davis (2020) accounted for the previous three titles, all when they were freshmen.

“Against Andrew I was struggling, but somehow came out on top," said Zombro, who didn't qualify for last year's bracket finals, missing by 10 pins. “I had no luck whatsoever. … But fourth place is pretty good."

Horton, who dominated in qualifying with a total of 1,462 pins -- Davis was second with 1,317 -- beat Davis 190-183 in the final.

Next up for L-L bowlers are the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships, scheduled for March 5-6 at Leisure Lanes and 222 Dutch Lanes.