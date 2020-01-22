With less than three weeks remaining in the boys basketball regular season, a dozen Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, as well as four other Class A schools from Lancaster County, find themselves in playoff-friendly standing through the District Three power rankings.

Following is a look at where each local team stands across District Three's six classifications. Regular-season games can count toward power ratings through Feb. 7. Updates were current as of 12:31 p.m. Wednesday. For a complete list and the latest power ratings, click here.

Class 6A

Playoff spots: 12

Top team: Wilson (record: 15-1, power rating: 0.846011)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Cedar Crest (15-2, 0.764971), No. 8 McCaskey (11-5, 0.718945); No. 9 Warwick (13-4, 0.715854).

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 14 Manheim Township (9-8, 0.647515); No. 15 Lebanon (11-7, 0.643952); No. 18 Penn Manor (8-9, 0.586957); No. 21 Hempfield (5-11, 0.530107); No. 22 Conestoga Valley (4-12, 0.455836).

Class 5A

Playoff spots: 16

Top team: Gettysburg (record: 14-0, power rating: 0.804631)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 11 Elizabethtown (12-6, 0.669574); No. 12 Lampeter-Strasburg (11-5, 0.649119); No. 13 Cocalico (9-7, 0.566576).

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 19 Manheim Central (7-10, 0.515233); No. 21 Garden Spot (6-11, 0.481993); No. 26 Solanco (2-15, 0.335512); No. 28 Donegal (2-15, 0.327555); No. 32 Ephrata (0-17, 0.277427).

Class 4A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Lancaster Catholic (record: 15-1, power rating: 0.775746)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: Lancaster Catholic; No. 3 Elco (14-3, 0.709617)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Octorara (7-8, 0.522027); No. 16 Northern Lebanon (5-10, 0.447442)

Class 3A

Playoff spots: 8

Top team: Trinity (record: 13-2, power rating: 0.701217)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 2 Columbia (12-5, 0.613113); No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite (10-6, 0.586955)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 9 Annville-Cleona (8-8, 0.483102); No. 11 Pequea Valley (7-11, 0.396326)

Class 2A

Playoff spots: 4

Top team: Steelton-Highspire (record: 9-6, power rating: 0.627604)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: None

Class 1A

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Mount Calvary (record: 14-2, power rating: 0.598448)

Lancaster County/L-L League teams in the playoff window: Mount Calvary; No. 2 Lititz Christian (11-2, 0.567406); No. 6 Lancaster County Christian (9-4, 0.490023); No. 7 Conestoga Christian (9-5, 0.453006); No. 8 Lancaster Country Day (6-10, 0.388516); No. 10 Lebanon Catholic (6-11, 0.346899)

Lancaster County/L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Dayspring Christian (7-9, 0.324567); No. 18 Veritas (1-1-0, 0.199789)